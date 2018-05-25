Stevie Nicks Turns 70: How The Fleetwood Mac Legend Stays So Young

The 70-year-old songstress says she will never retire.

Stevie Nicks is celebrating a milestone birthday. The iconic Fleetwood Mac songstress turns 70-years-old on May 26. Nicks, who joined Fleetwood Mac at age 26 and wrote some of the band’s biggest songs, including “Dreams” and “Landslide,” has been vocal about her wild rock star lifestyle. But she still manages to look younger than many of her peers, even if she doesn’t particularly like the sound of turning 70.

“I don’t like that number,” Nicks told Rolling Stone last year. “I see lots of people my age, and lots of people who are younger than me, and I think, ‘Wow, those people look really old.’ I think it’s because they didn’t try.”

Stevie went on to say it takes an effort to remain youthful, and that she never plans to look like an old lady.

“If you want to stay young, you have to make an effort,” Stevie said.

“If I wanna walk onstage in a short chiffon skirt and not look completely age-inappropriate, I have to make that happen. Or you just throw in the towel and let your hair turn white and look like a frumpy old woman. I’m never gonna go there.”

Nicks went so far as to say she will never retire from being a rock star because, as a famous record producer once told her, “When you retire, you just get small.”

“Stand up straight, put on your heels, and get out there and do stuff,” Nicks said.

Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Stevie Nicks has also talked about her beauty routine and she always managed to take care of her skin, even during her bad drugs days. Stevie has been open about her past drug addiction and she even revealed on Oprah’s Master Class that she used to carry a gram of cocaine in her boot at all times.

Still, Stevie told People she never went to bed without washing her face, even during those tumultuous times.

“I take good care of my skin,” Stevie told the magazine.

“I never go to bed in makeup. I haven’t laid out in the sun since I was 28. While everyone else is out there burning up, I’m walking around going, ‘When I do look 60, you will all look 100. Enjoy it now because you aren’t going to be happy when I look young enough to get a date and you don’t.’ I’ll still be going out when I’m 75. Everybody else will be in the rest home!”

While many stars rely on Botox to stay youthful, Stevie Nicks is not one of them. The “Edge of Seventeen” singer admitted she tried Botox once years ago, but she quickly realized the controversial cosmetic procedure wasn’t for her.

“Botox makes everybody look like Satan’s children. You’d have to tie me down to get me to do it again,” Stevie previously told the Telegraph.

In honor of Stevie Nicks’ 70th birthday, AXS TV will air a day-long programming block that focuses on her career with Fleetwood Mac and as a solo artist. The network’s Stevie Nicks-themed “Saturday Stack” begins at 1 p.m. ET with the Classic Albums documentary about the making of Fleetwood Mac’s landmark 1977 album Rumours. There will also be a screening of Stevie’s 1987 concert film, Rock a Little, as well as an episode of Soundstage featuring Nicks, and a classic Stevie Nicks-Lindsay Buckingham concert performance. The special programming block will run all afternoon and replay in its entirety starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on AXS.

Take a look at the video below to see Stevie Nicks performing one of her most famous solo songs.