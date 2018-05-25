Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Revenge Body’ Is On Point Just One Month After Welcoming Baby True

Khloe Kardashian isn’t letting internet trolls shame her into staying away from the gym. As reported by the Daily Mail, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been criticized for focusing on getting fit so soon after giving birth to her baby girl, but Khloe just might silence her haters with her latest Instagram video.

It’s been just a little over a month since 33-year-old Khloe Kardashian welcomed daughter True Kardashian to the world, and it looks like the fitness fanatic has already reclaimed her pre-pregnancy body. In a short video clip that she recently posted to her Instagram story, Khloe showed off her tiny waist while taking a break from what must have been a brutal workout.

She’s lying down on a mat in the video, and there’s a 40-pound dumbbell sitting on the floor above her head. Her trainer can be heard asking her if she plans on staying where she is all day. Even though Khloe is too tired to even lift an arm to remove a sweaty towel from her face, she tells the man responsible for her exhaustion, Joel Bouraïma (a.k.a. “Coach Joe”) that she feels “good.” However, she informs him that it might be awhile before she’s able to get back on her feet.

“Come check on me later,” she says.

Khloe Kardashian was working out in a baggy black T-shirt and a skintight pair of workout pants. She slightly pulled up her shirt for the benefit of the camera, giving viewers a glimpse of her taut and toned tummy. It’s possible that the Revenge Body host did this on purpose to send a message to the internet trolls who bashed her for worrying about her physical appearance instead of making her sole focus in life bonding with her baby girl.

However, for Khloe, exercising isn’t simply about trying to look good. According to Cosmopolitan, she’s stated that it helps her get her “mind right,” and she recently said that she finds it annoying that she’s being attacked for doing something so beneficial. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, she said that she’s simply trying to get back into the rhythm of working out at the gym because it’s something that she loves to do, and she even called the sweaty place that so many others dread her “sanctuary.” That flash of flesh in her Instagram story is evidence that all of her hard work is paying off, and showing off her tiny waist was an effective method of taunting her trolls; how can they continue to criticize her when she’s getting results like that?

Hey there Good Mama! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 22, 2018 at 2:09pm PDT

As reported by Women’s Health, Khloe Kardashian has said that she made sure to get her doctor’s approval before she resumed her intense training sessions just three weeks after giving birth. She also made the bold move of publicly stating that she planned on getting her body “back to where it was” before she got pregnant, a declaration that possibly worked as a little extra workout motivation. Clearly, she’s living up to this promise to herself.