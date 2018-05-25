Watch Golden State Warriors Vs. Houston Rockets Game 5 Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

In what is being called the biggest game for the Golden State Warriors since they acquired Kevin Durant, they go on the road looking for a 3-2 edge in their Western Conference finals series against the Houston Rockets.

After a stunning home loss to the Houston Rockets in Game Four of their NBA Western Conference finals series on Tuesday, the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors face what some observers are calling their single biggest game since they signed superstar free agent Kevin Durant before the 2016-2017 season, as they try to avoid falling behind 3-2 in the best-of-seven series in a game that will live stream from Toyota Center in Houston on Thursday.

Tuesday’s last-second, 95-92 loss actually went down to the final half-second, with a chance to tie the game after Houston’s Chris Paul missed one of two free throws. But Stephen Curry clanked a three-pointer off the front of the rim to end the game.

The loss ended the Warriors record home winning streak for playoff games at 16, as Golden State felt the absence of injured small forward Andre Iguedola, whose availability for Game Five will be a “game-time decision,” according to Golden State Coach Steve Kerr.

But the Warriors have not lost two consecutive games at any point so far in the 2018 playoffs, and they hope they can keep that trend going even on the road against Houston, who compiled the league’s best home record at 34-7 in the regular season, but have dropped two of their seven home games in the playoffs, including in the opener of the current series against Golden State.

Houston’s Chris Paul (left) and James Harden combined for 57 points in Game Four. Tim Warner / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets Game Five, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Opening tip is scheduled for 8 p.m. Central Daylight Time at the 18,000-seat Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on Thursday, May 24. That start time will be 9 p.m. Eastern Time, 6 p.m. Pacific.

The Warriors may also find themselves without shooting guard Klay Thompson for Thursday’s game, after a left-knee strain limited him to just 39 minutes in Game Four. If Thompson in unavailable, it would be a serious handicap for the defending champions, who have relied on the 28-year-old seventh-year player out of Washington State for Thompson 19.4 points, a 43.8 shooting percentage and 4.1 rebounds per game on average in this playoff run.

Watch a preview of the Warriors-Rockets Game Five courtesy of The San Jose Mercury News, in the video below.

To watch the Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets NBA Western Conference final round Game Five showdown live stream online from Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, access the streaming video provided by Watch TNT at this link, or by downloading the Watch TNT app to watch a live stream on mobile devices. Watch TNT also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Warriors vs. Rockets matchup streaming live to their TV sets.

For fans who want to stream the Golden State vs. Houston crucial tie-breaking matchup for free without cable login credentials, a feed from TNT Overtime will also stream at the above link, or on most mobile devices. TNT Overtime allows fans to choose and switch between any one of four camera angles on the game, or to watch all four at the same time in a mosaic view.

Another way to watch the Game Five showdown between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets in the NBA Western Conference series stream live for free without a cable subscription is for fans to sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package, such as DirecTV Now at this link, Sling TV at this link, or YouTube TV at this link. All of those services require credit card information and subscription fees — but each offers a seven-day free trial, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch the Warriors vs. Rockets Game Five live stream for free.