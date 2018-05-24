‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday, May 25: Jack And Billy Go Low And Abby Takes A Huge Chance

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, May 25 show that one Genoa City family isn’t afraid to hit all-time lows to come out on top while one woman who’s unlucky in love takes another colossal chance.

Jack (Peter Bergman) wants his position as Jabot CEO back, and he’ll stop at nothing to get it. However, Billy (Jason Thompson) enjoys the position as well. Plus, with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) in his ear with how great he is at the job, he decides he’s not about to hand the reigns back over to either his big brother or his big sister, Ashley (Eileen Davidson).

Then, there’s Kyle (Michael Mealor) who’s recently teamed back up with the father he so often seems to hate. Kyle decides to stir the pot while he and Jack manage to stoop to new lows in an effort to wrest control of Jabot from Billy, according to She Knows Soaps. Who knows? Things might even turn violent with this Abbott family feud.

Things do not look good for the Abbott family these days. This might just be the perfect time for Victor (Eric Braeden) and his son Nick (Joshua Morrow) to swoop in and clean things up. Perhaps that’s The Moustache’s big secret agenda with Nick coming back to work at Newman.

Meanwhile, the queen of taking chances, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) takes yet another one with Arturo (Jason Canela) who just happens to be her step-mother Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) ex-flame. It’s tough to tell if Abby will find that icky or even more of a reason to pursue the handsome contractor.

Abby takes a considerable risk, and it might just be in love. However, will risking it all for Arturo end up paying off? Victor already doesn’t like the contractor after he figured out that Arturo and Nikki had a thing. Just wait until Victor realizes his daughter like Arturo!

Finally, Devon (Bryton James) and Hilary (Mishael Morgan) grow closer. They’re planning their child together, and they feel that old familiar spark flame up between them. They continue to grow closer, but will they seal the deal and actually reunite? It seems like tomorrow might be a bit too early for a Hevon reunion, but no doubt that’s on the horizon. Unless, of course, Hilary manages to do something, well, Hilary-like, and mess it all up. Will Devon EVER learn or is forever destined to keep traveling up and down this road with his ex-wife?