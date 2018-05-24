Katy Perry Debuts New Look, Calls It ‘Blueberry Crush’

The pop singer is pretty in purple.

Katy Perry has debuted a new ‘do—and she is crushing it. Fresh on the heels of the American Idol finale, the “Roar” singer and her colorist cooked up a bold new look ahead of her “Witness” world tour.

Katy’s longtime colorist, Rick Henry of Nine Zero One Salon in Los Angeles, posted a pic of the star’s new color to Instagram. Perry, whose American Idol style included everything from a platinum blonde pixie to a Snow White wig, has now colored her hair a vibrant violet color. The snap was tagged in Cologne, Germany, which happens to be her first show stop on the European leg of her tour.

“First show of the European Leg…. introducing Blueberry Crush,” Rick Henry captioned a pic of Katy’s new hair.

According to In Style, the A-list colorist applied Joico’s Color Butter in Purple to Perry’s hair for a mere 10 minutes, which gave the singer a temporary, but super bold, pop of color. Henry mixed the color with the brand’s K-PAK Intense Hydrator conditioner to dilute the shade. The two drugstore products cost about $20 each and the color lasts up to 10 shampoos.

While Katy Perry has sported a rainbow of hair colors in the past—her cobalt and blue hair back in 2012 and last month’s black and cherry blossom pink shades come to mind—she previously revealed to Glamour that her natural hair color is “boring.”

“I’m naturally the most boring dishwater squirrel brown. So I’ve been playing with colors since I was 15. I loved the grunge green, and shocking blue was fun. Colored hair is such a huge accessory that you don’t even need to add extra stuff.”

Ahead of her violet blue ‘do, Perry’s platinum chic pixie look came about in an unintentional way. In an interview with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, Perry revealed that she bleached her hair too much and it began to fall out, so she had to cut it all off. Katy joked that she was looking to do “The Ellen” with her short, blonde look, but DeGeneres said she may have gone a little bit beyond that.

“You went to the Ellen and past it and I really like it a lot,” the talk show host told Perry.

Take a look at the video below to see more of Katy Perry’s most memorable hairstyles and colors.

The European leg of Katy Perry’s “Witness” tour runs through June, where it will wrap in Lisbon, Portugal.