‘One Piece’ Chapter 905 Spoilers: Sabo Infiltrates Reverie, Navy Admiral Ryokugyu Appears

Will Sabo wreak a havoc in the Reverie?

One Piece Chapter 905 is yet to become officially available on Mangastream and other manga websites, but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. The upcoming chapter will mainly focus on the Reverie which will feature the first appearance of the newest Navy Admiral, Ryokugyu a.k.a. Green Bull, as well as Sabo’s infiltration at Mariejois. Will the war between the Revolutionary Army and the Celestial Dragons happen soon?

In the spoilers posted on Reddit, One Piece Chapter 905 will start with the new Navy HQ. When Akainu became the Navy Fleet Admiral, he decided to relocate Marineford at the other side of the Red Line to show that he doesn’t fear the Four Emperors of the Sea. The new Navy HQ has the same appearance as the old one.

One Piece Chapter 905 features the arrival of Fujitora at the Navy HQ. The Navy Admiral was last seen when the marines were transporting Donquixote Doflamingo to Impel Down. Fujitora told Sengoku that he can’t set foot in any navy base without bringing the heads of Monkey D. Luffy and Trafalgar D. Water Law. Akainu, who is currently talking with T-Bone, learned about Fujitora’s return and was wondering if he did what he ordered him to do.

The Navy Fleet Admiral summoned the newest Navy Admiral, Ryokugyu. Akainu could be planning to meet the three Navy Admirals and other top officials before the Reverie officially starts. Only the shape of Navy Admiral Ryokugyu will be shown in One Piece Chapter 905, and it is yet to be revealed whether he/she is a man or woman.

Several king and queens have already arrived at Mariejois to attend the Reverie. King Neptune of the Ryugu Kingdom came together with Princess Shirahoshi and his three sons. The royalties of the Fishman were being escorted by Monkey D. Garp. Stelly, the king of Goa Kingdom, was shocked to see Garp at the event.

Stelly saw some crows and said that he is afraid, but a soldier told him that it is okay. One Piece Chapter 905 spoilers revealed that the one talking to Stelly was his brother, Sabo. The Chief of the Revolutionary successfully infiltrated the venue, disguising as a Goa Kingdom soldier. Though his intention remains unknown, some One Piece fans at Reddit are worried that Sabo might do something reckless once he sees the man who killed Ace.

However, the infiltration could also the mark of the start of their declaration of war against the Celestial Dragons. The crows could be a major hint about the presence of one of the commanders of the Revolutionary Army in the event. In the upcoming chapter of One Piece, more members of the Revolutionary Army are introduced. These include a giraffe mink with horns, a guy with an egg-shaped body and mustache, and a girl who resembles the face of Nico Robin.