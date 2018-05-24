‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: The Truth About Leo Is Revealed, Soap Hinting At Will & Sonny Reunion?

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) will finally learn the truth about his latest fling, Leo (Greg Rikaart). Sonny will be crushed when he finds out that Leo was playing him all along, and that he didn’t really want to be in a relationship with him.

According to Soap Hub, Sonny will learn that his new love interest has been conning him after he receives a letter from Leo’s lawyer claiming that he is being sued for sexual harassment. Of course, this was the original plan of Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) all along. However, when Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) found out about the plan after Vivian’s death she decided that she would step into the role as the mastermind behind the scheme in order to get a job at Titan.

Days of our Lives fans will likely see Sonny be heartbroken over the fact that he was duped by Leo. As viewers already know, Sonny has been through a lot over the past year. He called off his wedding to Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) and found out that his husband Will Horton (Chandler Massey) was still alive. However, Will’s amnesia led to the couple divorcing and Will eventually ending up with Sonny’s former fiance, Paul. The entire situation gutted Sonny, who had finally believed he had found happiness again with Leo. Now, all that will come crashing down.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives is choosing to end the Sonny and Leo romance just as Will is getting close to figuring out all the details behind Dr. Rolf’s resurrection serum. If Will continues to unlock Rolf’s secrets he may be able to recover his memories as well. During a recent episode, Sonny told his mother Adrienne (Judi Evans) that if Will had his memories the couple would likely still be together. Now that Will seems to be close to remembering his former life in Salem, fans can’t help but wonder if the soap opera is foreshadowing the Sonny and Will reunion that many viewers have been asking for.

Sadly, if Sonny and Will do end up back together that would leave Paul out in the cold yet again. The love triangle between the three men is one of the most intense and interesting that Days of our Lives has ever seen, and has even drawn comparisons to John, Marlena, and Roman’s dramatic triangle storylines of the past.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.