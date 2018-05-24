Snoop Dogg Made Matthew McConaughey Go Nuts For Nine Hours By Swapping Prop Weed With ‘Snoop Weed’

McConaughey told Jimmy Kimmel he could not believe getting paid for having fun with Snoop Dogg on the sets of 'The Beach Bum.'

Matthew McConaughey just got ‘snooped’ and he definitely didn’t see it coming.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Dallas Buyers Club actor told the host about his upcoming stoner comedy film, The Beach Bum, directed by Harmony Korine. Along with McConaughey, the movie also stars Snoop Dogg and Zac Efron. When Kimmel asked him if he had fun working with Snoop Dogg, McConaughey said that it was the most fun he has had while making a movie, joking that he didn’t know why he would even get paid for doing something like that.

The actor then told Kimmel that he got ‘snooped’ by the singer-songwriter during shooting one of the scenes in the film, according to IndieWire. In the scene, McConaughey’s character Moondog goes to get weed from Snoop’s character, called Lingerie, to help him with a writer’s block he is having trouble getting through. The two of them are supposed to smoke a joint in the scene, and when the scene was about to be shot, McConaughey made sure with the prop department that the weed that was placed on the sets was fake. But when Korine actually started rolling and the actors began doing the scene, a while after both of them had taken a few drags, Snoop Dogg let McConaughey in on his real plan.

“I went to the prop man to make sure I have the prop weed which is like crushed oregano. [During filming], we pass back and forth and all of sudden at the end he goes, ‘Yo Moondog, that ain’t prop weed, that’s Snoop Weed.’ I was like, ‘Oh you son of a a gun.'”

#TheBeachBum: Snoop Dogg Switched Matthew McConaughey’s Prop Weed for Real Weed on Harmony Korine’s Film https://t.co/cudhXgEr02 pic.twitter.com/iJdAlIFlI4 — IndieWire (@IndieWire) May 24, 2018

We can all guess what happened next. Not surprisingly, Korine couldn’t continue doing the scene, with McConaughey and Snoop Dogg going crazy for the next nine hours or so, much of which is now only a blurry memory for the Oscar winning actor.

“The next 9 hours were a lot of fun but I don’t think we used one word in the English language,” he said.

The Beach Bum is Korine’s first feature since the 2012 Spring Breakers, the story of four college girls’ vacation to Florida and their eventual descent into a world of drugs, sex and violence. Although not the greatest hit at the time, the movie garnered Korine much attention at international film festivals, with several critics pointing to the fact that it could possibly become a cult classic for reflecting modern-day superficiality and the present generation’s obsession with stylized, disposable pop culture media and sensory transience.

The distribution rights to The Beach Bum have been acquired by Neon and it is expected to release later this year.