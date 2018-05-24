Khloe Kardashian Slams ‘Thirsty’ Fan Who Tried To Take A Photo Of Her

Khloe is clapping back on social media after spotting a fan trying to take a picture of her.

Khloe Kardashian is calling out a fan who tried to snap a photo of her at a recent basketball game. Per Just Jared, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star put the fan on serious blast in a comment she posted to Instagram, where she claimed that they were a “corny a**” and “thirsty as f***” for trying to take her photo.

The site reports that Khloe spotted the fan trying to slyly take a photo of her while she was attending a recent Cleveland Cavaliers basketball game, likely in support of her boyfriend and father of her 1-month-old daughter True amid the recent cheating scandal surrounding the couple.

The fan seemingly tried to make snapping a photo of the reality star as she sat in the stands look like they were actually just taking a selfie, though Kardashian was quick to call out their attempts to get her on camera in an Instagram comment.

“Corny a**!” Khloe began on the social media site, slamming the fan for attending the basketball game but then spending the whole time on their phone.

“You went to a play-off game but were on your phone for almost all of the four quarters, thirsty as f***, trying to get a picture of me…” she wrote on the social media site.

The new mom then continued in her response, “Dude… watch the game! We were all talking about how crazy you looked at the game acting like that.”

According to Popculture.com, Kardashian’s pretty scathing clap back has received more than 3,000 likes since she first posted it and also caused the Instagram user in question to set their account to private in the wake of their interaction.

But Khloe’s call out of the “thirsty” fan who tried to snap her photo at the game isn’t the only clapping back Kim Kardashian’s little sister has been doing on social media recently.

As Inquisitr previously reported, the reality star has also been calling out media outlets online this week who she accused of making up fake stories about her and her boyfriend by using pretend sources.

Though Khloe has stayed pretty quiet about her and Tristan’s relationship status ever since video footage emerged of the basketball player allegedly cheating on her surfaced mere days before she gave birth to their baby girl, Kardashian slammed a number of recent rumors on Twitter.

“I can’t believe some of the stories people create,” Kardashian wrote on her Twitter page on May 22, though she didn’t explicitly confirm which stories she was referring to. “Where do they come from and who are these ‘sources’? Hummmm.”

Despite the recently highly-publicized cheating scandal, Kardashian has been spotted at a number of Tristan’s basketball games over the past few weeks, proudly supporting her boyfriend shortly after giving birth.

As reported by TMZ, Khloe’s attendance at a game earlier this month appeared to send a pretty strong message that the couple – who are new parents to baby True Thompson, born on April 16 2018 – are very much still together despite all the recent drama.