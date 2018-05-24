Chris Hemsworth Shows Miley Cyrus Some Love In Adorable Family Video

Miley Cyrus wields a really big hammer in her “Wrecking Ball” music video, so it should come as no surprise that Avengers: Infinity War star Chris Hemsworth is a fan of his future sister-in-law’s hit song. However, Thor’s hammer didn’t make appearance when Hemsworth and his kids filmed their own “Wrecking Ball” music video.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Chris Hemsworth’s wife, Elsa Pataky, has praised him for being an incredible father to their three children, India, 6, and twins Tristan and Sasha, 4. Even though Hemsworth is often busy playing a superhero who has to keep saving the world over and over again, Pataky has said that her husband always tries to make his family feel like they come first. Hemsworth’s Twitter followers were recently treated to an entertaining example of how he accomplishes this.

On Wednesday, Chris Hemsworth showed off his daddy skills in a hilarious Twitter video. He tweeted that he and his kids were just trying to create a “ground breaking music video,” but another member of the family came in like a wrecking ball and stopped him from completing his goofy interpretive dance. However, it wasn’t Liam Hemsworth’s fiancée Miley Cyrus who wrecked Chris’ performance; it was “a cowardly K9.”

Apparently, the family’s pet pooch wasn’t a fan of the actor’s moves, so the “wrecking dog” decided to keep jumping on Chris until he was rolling around on the floor instead of dancing.

“Never work with Kids or Animals. #wreckingball #wreckingdog #daddydaycare #murderonthedancefloor @mileycyrus @liamhemsworth,” Chris Hemsworth captioned the Twitter video.

Miley Cyrus reacted to her future brother-in-law’s “Wrecking Ball” music video remake by re-posting it on her Instagram Stories along with a few heart emojis. Some of Chris Hemsworth’s Twitter followers also let him know what they thought about it. Unsurprisingly, most of their responses were positive.

“In the dictionary the word ‘JOY’ – now has a link to this video,” wrote one admirer of his work.

“Has anyone ever told you just how special you are Chris? Miley, do you see what you wanna marry into? You lucky duck,” another tweeted.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Speaking of Miley Cyrus marrying into the Hemsworth family, it sounds like she gets along just great with her future brother-in-law. Chris has said that he’d rather party with Miley over his brother Liam, and he described her as “a lot of fun” during an interview with SiriusXM. However, he said that he was a bit surprised to learn that, unlike him, she doesn’t do impromptu song performances in her living room.

“I always just expected her to put on a show and bang a few songs out but she never does,” Hemsworth said, as reported by People. “I’m insisting constantly. I’m like, When’s the performance coming?'”

Maybe the next time Chris Hemsworth and his kids have a family dance party, they should consider inviting Miley Cyrus over to sing for them in person. After she sees how much fun they had filming the “Wrecking Ball” video, how could she say no?