Kylie Jenner ‘Freaks Out’ After Pregnancy Scare Just Three Months After Giving Birth, ‘Hollywood Life’ Reports

Travis Scott was reportedly thrilled with the idea of having another child so soon after their first.

Kylie Jenner only welcomed her first child a few weeks ago, but she was almost on her way to No. 2.

A report from Hollywood Life claimed that the 20-year-old was afraid that she was already pregnant again, causing some worry for her and boyfriend Travis Scott.

“Kylie had a total pregnancy scare that really freaked her out. Travis [Scott] was super excited to have another kid right away, but Kylie was totally upset over the idea of being pregnant again so quickly,” an insider told the outlet. “She has been so relieved to get her body back after the last year, so she is not ready to go through it all again so soon after giving birth to Stormi.”

Kylie Jenner has been getting some attention for that post-baby body. She has shown off her much-slimmer figure just a few weeks after giving birth to Stormi Webster, and fans are praising her tight looks.

She’s not getting much praise for her timeliness, however. A report from Us Weekly claimed that Kylie was four hours late to the opening of her pop-up shop last week, leading to some anger from fans who showed up to see her.

Kylie took to Twitter to explain herself a bit, saying it was actually up to the police who shut down the street for the store opening. Kylie said she feels strongly about being there in person to see her fans faces at the event.

“I came there a day early and set the store up myself so it would be PERFECT for you guys,” she wrote. “If i didn’t love doing these pop ups and seeing you all i wouldn’t do them at all!”

It’s not clear how much truth there might be to the report that Kylie Jenner suffered a pregnancy scare. The reality star has been a popular target for tabloids and was the subject of a number of false pregnancy rumors (and some engagement rumors as well) while she was dating Tyga. It only took a few weeks after giving birth to her first child for the pregnancy rumors to start again.

left my designer for this @FashionNova fit ???????? pic.twitter.com/W69gSynzVi — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 23, 2018

While Kylie Jenner is not pregnant, she is apparently open to the idea of having another baby, the source said. Kylie reportedly wants a lot of kids, though she isn’t ready to have any just yet. Travis, on the other hand, was “heartbroken” to find out that Kylie wasn’t pregnant again yet.