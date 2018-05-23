Carrie Underwood Rumored To Be Pregnant With Twins After Sharing Bikini Photo

Carrie Underwood is rumored to be pregnant again. The country music singer and her husband, Mike Fisher, are allegedly gearing up to expand their family, which already consists of their adorable 3-year-old son, Isaiah.

According to a May 23 report by Life & Style Magazine, Underwood and Fisher are expecting not one, but two babies. The singer and her NHL star husband are allegedly pregnant with twin girls.

Sources reportedly told the magazine that one of Underwood’s friends let the big baby news “slip.” The insider goes on to say that the “Before He Cheats” singer and her hubby will without a doubt be head over heels for the baby girls.

“One of her friends let it slip. Carrie’s wanted a little sister for Isaiah ever since he was born — so she’d have to be ecstatic with the news of two. There’s no doubt that Carrie and Mike would spoil the girls rotten!”

The pregnancy rumors come just days after Underwood posted a snapshot of herself wearing a bikini top and bearing her flat and toned tummy. It seems that either the pregnancy rumors are false, Carrie isn’t yet showing, or she may have posted an old photo, because she surely doesn’t appear to be pregnant in the picture.

Underwood has had a very traumatic few months. Back in November the singer took a scary fall at her Tennessee home and ended up needing 40-50 stitches in her face. Underwood told fans that she would likely look different after she healed from the gruesome injury, and only began showing her face again earlier this month.

While some scars are visible on her chin area, fans showered Carrie with tons of love and told her she looked exactly the same, which was beautiful, after the scary ordeal. Underwood joked that makeup artists had to “spackle” cosmetics on her face to conceal the damage the injury had caused, but fans can’t really tell a difference.

“I have a dedicated team of professionals who can spackle and paint and paste. Every day I’m feeling a little more back to normal,” the singer said during an interview on The Today Show.

Meanwhile, sources claim that the alleged pregnancy is just what Underwood needs to get a fresh start after the nightmare the past six months have been.

“This is just what Carrie needs — she’s tired of constantly talking about the accident, and Mike’s always said he wanted a household full of kids,” the insider dished.

Neither Carrie Underwood nor Mike Fisher has spoken out on the pregnancy rumors.