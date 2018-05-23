Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Confronts Kris Jenner & Kim Kardashian For Speaking Out About Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian has reportedly had enough of her famous family speaking out about Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star allegedly confronted her mother and sister over their public comments.

According to a May 23 report by Radar Online, Khloe Kardashian is not happy that her family members have been speaking out about her boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal. As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted being unfaithful to Khloe when photos and video of him kissing and touching multiple other women surfaced online just days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True.

In the days following the cheating scandal, both Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian went on television and spoke out about the situation. After the cheating news broke online, Kim told Ellen DeGeneres that the entire situation was “sad” and “so f***ed up.” Meanwhile, Kris revealed that the Kardashian family is a “force to be reckoned with” when asked about Tristan’s infidelity.

Sources are now telling the outlet that both Kris and Kim have told Khloe Kardashian that they believe Tristan Thompson will cheat on her again and that despite the family begging Khloe to come home to L.A., she has decided to stand by her man in Cleveland.

“They told her that he is going to cheat again. Khloe isn’t listening to any of it,” the insider dished.

Meanwhile, sources claim that Khloe Kardashian is now blaming herself for the cheating scandal. Kardashian allegedly believes Thompson cheated because she was not able to “satisfy his needs while she was pregnant.”

“She just continues to make up every single excuse in the book to justify his actions, and make it okay in her own head.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian struggled with the decision to stay in Cleveland and give Tristan Thompson a second chance. The reality star eventually decided to forgive her NBA star boyfriend and stay in Ohio with him in the weeks following the birth of their baby girl.

Sources recently told Entertainment Tonight that Khloe will stay in Cleveland for at least another month before likely returning to L.A. to spend the rest of the summer at home surrounded by her friends and family. Kardashian has reportedly settled into her quiet life in Cleveland and is very comfortable living a more low key existence while focusing on her newborn daughter and getting back to the gym to work on her post-baby body.