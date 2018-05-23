Some Of The ‘Real Housewives Of New York City’ Hang Out With Amy Schumer At Netflix Launch Party

Who would have thought you would ever see Amy Schumer party with some Bravolebrities?

Yesterday, a few of the Real Housewives of New York City took to their Instagram accounts to share photos and videos from the launch party of the upcoming Netflix film, Ibiza. Both the housewives and Schumer were there to support the film though none of them star in it. Ramona Singer posted a photo to her Instagram account alongside Schumer and fellow cast members Dorinda Medley and Luann de Lesseps.

“I had an amazing time tonight at the the premiere of @netflix‘s new film #IBIZA! Very funny!! Out May 25th,” the RHONY star wrote.

She followed up the group photo with a selfie with Amy Schumer. In the picture, the two ladies are all smiles as they put their heads together to pose for the picture. Both Ramona and Amy’s fans were both happy and surprised to see the two women together and the snapshot received over 5,900 likes as well as 155 plus comments.

“Two young beauties!!!!”

“You look fantastic Ramona,” another fan wrote.

A handful of other fans had less than nice things to say about the photo of the two women together, most notably due to the fact that Ramona Singer is a Trump backer and Amy Schumer is an outspoken Democrat.

“Ramona I’m definitely not a fan of Amy, she spews hate!”

“I’m surprised she took a picture with you since you’re a #Trump supporter. She’s a crazy lib, watch out,” another fan wrote.

A post shared by Ramona Singer (@ramonasinger) on May 22, 2018 at 4:23pm PDT

Luann de Lesseps also took to her popular Instagram account to share a video from the evening. In the video, the RHONY ladies, Schumer, and the cast of Ibiza can be seen coming together for a photo op. You can hear de Lesseps say “this is so fun,” in the background of the video so it’s obvious that the women had a great time at the launch party.

Dorida Medley also joined in on the fun by sharing a group photo of herself, Singer, de Lesseps, Schumer, and some the Ibiza cast to her page. In the caption of her photo, she tells fans that the movie was “too funny” before going on to mention that it comes out on May 25.

A post shared by Dorinda Medley (@dorindamedley) on May 21, 2018 at 6:38pm PDT

According to IMDB.com, the movie follows the story of a young American woman and her two friends who go to Spain to seek out a hot DJ. The cast includes Gillian Jacobs, Richard Madden, Vanessa Bayer, and Michaela Watkins. Notably, the film was produced by comedian Will Ferrell and Adam McKay. As many fans know, the two also co-wrote the hit film Step Brothers.

Ibiza hits Netflix on May 25.