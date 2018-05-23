John Cena And Nikki Bella Split Was Reportedly Faked For Ratings

Sources report that everything has been fake from the minute Cena got down on one knee and proposed in front of 70,000 people.

On April 2, John Cena proposed to Nikki Bella after they won a Wrestlemania tag team match against The Miz and Maryse. Cena dropped to one knee and proposed in front of 70,000 people. On April 15, Nikki tweeted that the two had split three weeks before they were scheduled to recite their vows. Recently there have been rumors of reconciliation between the two. Fans have followed the relationship on Total Bellas and Total Divas for about six years, and Wednesday Radar Online reported that the breakup that broke everyone’s heart was faked. They report that sources close to the couple have told them that it was all staged for ratings.

The website says their source described John and Nikki as well-versed in the scripted drama of WWE, a skill that translates well to reality television. They claim that everything has been faked since the day Cena got down on one knee and proposed with a 4.5-carat diamond ring. The two fighters wanted to draw people back to the ring, and this was their way of doing that. First came the tweet from Bella saying the engagement was off, then Cena stirred things up by appearing on Today and announcing that he would still love to marry her. It’s the perfect way for Total Divas to head into Season 8.

Exclusive: John Cena and Nikki Bella's breakup was just a ratings stunt. https://t.co/2tCfAZQinB — Radar Online (@radar_online) May 23, 2018

Just last week, People talked to a source close to the couple about the reason for their split. They said that John was getting cold feet once they were engaged. He kept telling her, and himself, that he had changed and had his priorities straight and that his top priority was their relationship. As time went on, however, he slid back into always putting himself before the relationship, driven to succeed in his career.

Other sources told the magazine that Nikki had called things off because of something that has always been an issue between them – children. She wants them and he has always said he doesn’t. That has always been the case, and it turned out to be the breaking point for Bella.

Fans were looking forward to a promised televised wedding in July. It was going to be an extravagant affair that turned into another problem for the couple. The source stated that it didn’t feel like their wedding anymore. It was for television, for the fans, not for them. Feeling that way about what should be one of the most important days of their lives made it easier to call it all off.

So was it all staged? Who knows. We’ll wait and see how it all plays out in coming weeks.