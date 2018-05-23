Aaron Rodgers Comments On Packers Potentially Signing Dez Bryant

Rodgers had some comments about the Packers potentially signing Dez Bryant.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have been listed as a potential free agency suitor for Dez Bryant all offseason long. Following his release from the Dallas Cowboys, rumors immediately began flying about Bryant heading to Green Bay to team up with the NFL’s best quarterback.

Despite all of the rumors, the Packers have not shown much interest in Bryant. Even after the release of Jordy Nelson, the Packers seem comfortable with Davante Adams, Randall Cobb, Geronimo Allison, and the rookies that they selected in the 2018 NFL Draft. At this point in time, it does not seem likely that Bryant will wear the green and yellow this season.

During a recent interview, Rodgers was asked about the possibility that the Packers could sign Bryant. He had an intriguing answer that should put the Bryant to Green Bay rumors to bed.

“Well, we like young receivers, so I’m assuming that’s the way they’re going to keep going. I don’t know why you’d cut Jordy [Nelson] and bring in Dez. But he’s a talented player. He’s going to end up somewhere. If he ends up here, we’ll obviously welcome him with open arms and get him up to speed as quick as possible.”

Rodgers’ comments could be viewed in two different ways. On one hand, it could be taken that Rodgers doesn’t think that the Packers need Bryant to compete for a Super Bowl. On the other, he could be saying that the franchise doesn’t value veteran receivers and might be showing his displeasure in the decision to release Nelson.

No matter what the reason is behind his comments, Rodgers likely put the Bryant to Green Bay rumors away for good. He did leave the door open, but general manager Brian Gutekunst simply hasn’t seemed interested in signing a veteran wide receiver.

Jason Witten, a former teammate of Bryant’s in Dallas, made the Packers’ rumors run wild after he predicted that the wide receiver would sign with Green Bay.

Despite all of the comments about Bryant being “washed up” and “not as good as he once was,” he had a productive season in 2017. He caught 69 passes for 838 yards and six touchdowns. Those numbers would look good for most teams from a No. 2 wide receiver.

Expect to continue hearing about Bryant as training camp draws closer. It seems strange that he has yet to sign, but a team will likely give him a chance at some point in the near future.