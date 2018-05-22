‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tues. May 22: Victor Stuns Nick With His Request

What is Victor's ulterior motive?

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, May 22 shows that not all is as it seems for residents of Genoa City.

Jack (Peter Bergman) arrived at Jabot ready to retake the helm after several days away while he spiraled out of control. He seemed to think that he could leave without explanation after he learned Dina’s (Marla Adams) big secret that he wasn’t really John Abbott’s son. That must be why Jack was surprised to find Billy’s (Jason Thompson) name on his office door upon his return to the family business.

Billy told Jack that Billy’s the CEO and that he’s been working on removing the blood Abbott clause. Then Billy tried to question his brother about his bender at the family cabin, but Jack wanted to sweep it all under the rug and pretend it never happened. Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) came in and tried to talk to Jack too, but Jack wanted none of it. Ultimately, he stormed out of his former office angry that Billy offered him a “second-rate” job at the company (perhaps he knows how Ashley felt now).

Speaking of Ashley (Eileen Davidson), she arrives at Jabot, and Billy fills her in on what happened with their brother. She stepped away to call home to find out what happened there. Meanwhile, Phyllis gave Billy a pep talk and assured him he indeed is leadership material. Together, they came up with plans to run Jabot, which surprised Ashley because Billy decided not to use her ideas.

Meanwhile, Devon (Bryton James) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) patted themselves on the back at GC Buzz for pulling everything together last minute. She handed him a large envelope. When Hilary (Mishael Morgan) arrived, Mariah went through the whole excited routine again. They put it all together so quickly! Go, team.

Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) received a shock when upon his arrival to GC Buzz, Hilary informed him he’d make his world debut in front of the camera asap. In a show all about proms. Say what? When Shauna(Camryn Hamm) showed up, Hilary and Mariah convinced her to participate in the prom-themed show as well. During the live show, Charlie surprised Shauna with a promposal, and she agreed, which made for a perfect ending to the thrown together episode.

At home, Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) decided to divide and conquer and told Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden) about their happy reunion. Nikki flipped out on Sharon, and then she warned Sharon to throw Nick off the track about J.T. (Thad Luckinbill). Ultimately, Nikki asked Sharon why she thought this time with Nick would be any different. That’s what everybody wonders.

At the Ranch, Victor surprised Nick happy reaction to his reunion with Sharon. That wasn’t precisely the reception Nick had expected, but he decided to take it. After they wondered how Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) would take the news, their talk about their father and son relationship resumed. Victor revealed he wanted Nick back in the family fold. He wants to see his son and rightful heir at Newman.

Jack and Kyle returned to Jabot ready to put the blood Abbott clause to a vote. However, Billy had other plans after his discussion with Phyllis. Billy won’t support Jack in the vote. Now what?

