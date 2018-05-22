Katy Perry Dishes On ‘American Idol’ Romance Between Winner Maddie Poppe And Runner Up Caleb Lee Hutchinson

The ‘American Idol’ judge speaks out about the Top 2’s down-low dating.

Katy Perry thinks the sweet romance between American Idol winner Maddie Poppe and runner-up Caleb Lee Hutchinson was written in the stars. The outspoken American Idol judge gave the super secretive lovebirds a thumbs up after they made their relationship public during Monday night’s finale of the ABC reality show.

“You can’t write this stuff,” Perry told People of Maddie and Caleb’s love connection. “This is just divine intervention, honey.”

Caleb Lee Hutchinson announced his relationship with his top two opponent during the last 15 minutes of the American Idol finale, telling host Ryan Seacrest, “Well, Maddie is my pal and I’ve known her since the beginning of Hollywood week. And she actually happens to be my girlfriend.”

The stunning announcement floored American Idol judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, with fellow judge Katy Perry losing her mind as she spun around in her chair multiple times.

Hutchinson revealed he fell for Maddie Poppe the first day he laid eyes on her during Hollywood Week in late January.

“Before she was my girlfriend, she really has been my best friend since we met,” Caleb told People. “Through this whole thing, me and her haven’t been apart. I’m there for her whenever she’s worried about anything and she’s there for me.”

Hutchinson also told Entertainment Tonight he kept his romance with Maddie a secret because he didn’t want to affect the couple’s votes on the show.

“It was one of those things where I didn’t want it to affect anything, and I didn’t want to exploit my feelings for her ’cause they’re very, very real,” the American Idol runner-up told ET. “Once voting was over, I was like, ‘Shoot, I want the world to know.'”

Poppe told Yahoo Music that Hutchinson won her heart at a time when she wasn’t even looking to date. The American Idol champ revealed:

“I met him the first day of Hollywood Week, and of all the people that day, he stood out to me the most. And I thought, ‘I have to get him in my group for Group Rounds!’ I found him and asked him, ‘Do you want to be in my group?’ And we hung out pretty much every day since then. We were friends at first, because we really weren’t looking to date. We weren’t looking for anything. But then, man, I don’t know, he just captured my heart.”

After their relationship reveal on the American Idol finale, Maddie Poppe and Caleb Lee Hutchinson held hands as they performed “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” together. The lovebirds were then awarded a complimentary trip to Disney’s Aulani resort in Hawaii, where they will no doubt continue to make beautiful music together.

You can see Maddie Poppe and Caleb Lee Hutchinson talking about their relationship in the video below.

American Idol returns next year for a second season on ABC.