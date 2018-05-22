Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Post-Baby Weight Loss, Is Excited To Exercise Again

The new mom is thrilled to work out again at the gym, which she calls her 'sanctuary.'

Khloe Kardashian is thrilled to be working out again at the gym, which she calls her “sanctuary,” after being cleared to exercise by her doctor. Khloe, who gave birth to daughter True Thompson on April 12, showed off her impressive post-baby weight loss on a Snapchat video (see below).

While the 5-foot-10 Kardashian looks fuller in the hips, glutes, and stomach area, she definitely looks trim and healthy considering she gave birth just five weeks ago.

“I’ve been working out for 11 days now,” Khloe said on Snapchat, as reported by E! News. “I feel really good but I’m tired. My body is sore. It’s re-waking itself back up.”

Criticized For Focusing On Weight Loss

Kardashian admits she got annoyed when online trolls called her vain for being focused on wanting to lose weight and regain her pre-baby body (which is normal for most new moms).

But Khloe underscored that she was an exercise fanatic before she got pregnant, and that’s not going to change just because she became a mom.

“What I’m annoyed about is that I’ve read a couple of times on Twitter that they feel like I’m focusing too much on my body,” she said. “But the truth is, I’ve worked out five or six days a week before I got pregnant, and that’s my sanctuary, something I love to do so I want to start doing that now and getting into my rhythm.”

Kardashian, who has struggled with weight her entire life, said she tries to squeeze in exercise sessions in between breastfeeding her daughter.

Khloe admits that her first couple of postpartum workouts were really tough because she felt tired and was out of shape. But she’s not discouraged, because she knows it takes time to get back to form.

It’s obvious from her Instagram baby-bump photos that Khloe did not nearly as much weight as her sister, Kim Kardashian, did during her two pregnancies.

???? @sashasamsonova A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 21, 2018 at 6:01am PDT

Kim famously gained 70 pounds with each pregnancy, and was brutally fat-shamed by the media and online trolls.

But Kim got the last laugh. Not only did she lose all the baby weight, but she now has a sizzling bikini body.

Forgot to post this last night A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 13, 2018 at 6:06am PST

Before getting pregnant, Khloe Kardashian followed a portion-controlled, dairy-free diet and worked out almost every day, alternating between fat-burning cardio, light weightlifting, and isometric exercises. She also did lots of lunges and glutes to keep her backside firm.

As she embarks on her post-baby weight loss, the brunette beauty is focused on portion control and eating healthy.

“I kind of eat what I want, but in portion control,” Khloe told People. “You have to train your body to eat less. Your eyes are bigger than your stomach.”