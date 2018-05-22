Ariana Grande Tweets Remembrance On Anniversary Of Manchester Bombing, ‘I Love You With All Of Me’

It’s hard to believe that it has already been a year since the deadly bombing that killed 22 and injured more than 100 took place after Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester, England.

As the Inquisitr reported last week, Ariana Grande recently opened up about the tragic events that occurred following her concert. In the interview with Time, the singer dished that the tragedy weighs so heavy on her heart, mostly because music is supposed to be “safe.” Grande also confessed that she hopes that time will help to heal her. Her new album, Sweetener, is dedicated to the tragic events as Grande tells fans, when you’re handed a bad situation, you should try to make something beautiful out of it rather than complain about it.

And today, on the actual anniversary of the horrific bombing, the 24-year-old is taking to social media to pay tribute to those who lost their lives. First, the singer tweeted a simple message, “love u v much” before taking time to tweet a more heartfelt message to the victims of the bombing.

“Thinking of you all today and every day I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day.”

Not surprisingly, the singer’s tweet gained a ton of attention with over 11,000 comments, 64,000 retweets, and 226,000 favorites. Many people replied to Ariana’s message by telling her how much she means to them while others tweeted their condolences to the victims.

“Thinking of you, the 22 angels and everyone affected.”

“I’m so proud of you. You’ve been so strong for us throughout this year. ily,” another fan commented.

“Thank you for being so strong, I’m so proud of you,” one more user said.

So far, Ariana has not yet posted anything about the bombing on her popular Instagram account but perhaps she will by the end of the day. Her last post to the social media outlet came a week ago with the songstress sharing a short video of herself riding in a car at night.

