Camila Cabello Hospitalized After Suffering From Dehydration

The 'Havana' singer had to cancel a performance alongside Taylor Swift.

Camila Cabello was hospitalized following her performance at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20 after suffering from dehydration. She then canceled her set during Taylor Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour on Monday, May 21, explaining she would no longer be able to perform at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington. Cabello and Charli XCX are the supporting acts for Taylor’s 51-date tour, which began May 8 in Arizona.

“So yesterday after my performance at the billboards, I was feeling really sick and ended up in the hospital to get checked out,” Camila tweeted.

“They ran a lot of tests and everything is fine, but the diagnosis was basically dehydration and I also have a low-grade fever,” she continued.

The former Fifth Harmony singer then remarked that her doctors insisted she rest in order to regain her strength. Cabello was sad as she tweeted she was “sorry to let you down” for those fans who had tickets to see the show. She then thanked fans for her Billboard Chart Achievement Award, which she received at the May 20 ceremony.

The singer applauded her fans for “caring” and “sticking by me” in the year since she embarked on a solo career. She once remarked in an interview with Access Hollywood that her solo career is “almost like Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus,” citing the Disney Channel series where a regular girl becomes a pop star. She promised her fans that she was hopeful for “more love, more music, more health and more life.”

The reunion of Camila Cabello with her former bandmate, Normandi Kordei, at the awards show, which was held in Las Vegas, was a highlight for Fifth Harmony fans. It was the first time the two had posed together for photos since Camila left the all-girl singing group in December 2016, according to People Magazine. Fifth Harmony went on an indefinite hiatus in March 2018 to pursue solo opportunities. The group was made up of Lauren Jauregui, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, and Ally Brooke.

During her appearance on the Billboard Music Awards, Cabello took the stage alongside Pharrell Williams to sing “Sangria Wine” and her chart smash, “Havana.”

Camila Cabello is due to perform at the BBC’s Biggest Weekend on Sunday, May 27. She is also headlining her own solo “Never Be the Same” tour on April 9th and that will run until June 27, making stops in Canada and across Europe along the same time she’s performing on Swift’s tour.