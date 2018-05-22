Kim Zolciak Celebrates 40 With Tiny Bikini On Beach Romp With Hubby

The sexy photos were featured on her Instagram.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann celebrated her 40th birthday with a series of sexy photos taken by her husband Kroy Biermann.

The two hit the beach for a romantic getaway and it appeared Kroy was very proud of his wife’s sexy swimwear.

He couldn’t stop taking photos of his lovely wife in her barely-there bathing suit.

In photos shared on her Instagram Monday, May 21, Kim flaunted her enviable curves and backside in a thong bikini.

The Real Housewives star also shared a photo of herself paddleboarding.

She captioned the photo, “These last 48 hrs. have been a dream!”

“Party with family and friends and now the beach for a short getaway #ThisIs40Baby #YouAreWhatYouThink,” she shared.

Kroy honored his wife of seven years with a spectacular party where their dearest friends and closest family members were in attendance.

Kim was feted by her handsome husband with a Las Vegas-themed event at the home the couple shares with their children in Atlanta.

Kroy and Kim’s children were all there to honor their mother, including 21-year-old Brielle Biermann, 16-year-old Ariana Biermann, 6-year-old Kroy Jr., 5-year-old Kash Biermann and 4-year-old twins Kaia and Kane Biermann.

Kim called her party “a dream” and that Kroy makes her feel like a “queen.”

She remarked that she was “grateful, Blessed and humbled” by the love she felt amongst those closest to her.

Kim also singled out Troy, calling him “incredible” and remarking that he puts his heart and soul into making everything “perfect” for her.

“I love you @kroybiermann to the moon and back a gazillion trillion times always!” she noted.

Kim wasn’t just feeling the love at her party.

Her eldest daughters, Brielle and Ariana, also celebrated their mom with some touching tributes on social media.

The reality star also took some time to reflect on what is important to her as she celebrated this milestone birthday, including her children and the positive turn her career has taken over the past several years as part of Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise.

Kim is currently filming the seventh season of her Bravo series, Don’t Be Tardy.

Don’t Be Tardy is expected to premiere on Bravo this summer.