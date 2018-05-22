Guests of Meghan and Harry are putting their goodie bags up for sale

Even if you weren’t invited to the royal wedding, you can still take home a gift bag from Meghan and Harry’s big day. The gift bags, emblazoned with “H&M” and the date of the event, was filled with goodies like snacks and mementos including a magnet for your fridge and some Scottish shortbread.

The gift bags or swag bags were given out to the 600 guests who attended the church service at St. George’s Chapel and to 2500 people allowed on the grounds of Windsor Castle to observe the festivities, says PageSix.

Several attendees quickly decided to sell their gift bags on eBay in the hope of making a few thousand dollars.

“I was one of the 600 ‘honoured public guests’ invited to attend the Wedding at Windsor Castle and I am offering both my own official correspondence that led up to the day together with the exclusive memorabilia of a truly inspirational day.”

This post included photos of all of the goodies, and that individual is asking $1,280 for the bag and its contents. Many of the people selling their gift bags seem to be among the Windsor residents invited to observe the royal wedding from within the palace grounds.

Royal Wedding Guests Selling Gift Bags on eBay Days After Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Nuptials https://t.co/0ArmTjvNCE — People (@people) May 22, 2018

Wedding attendees and those observing got a gift bag along with a copy of the service where Meghan and Harry were wed, says People Magazine. Inside the bag was a bottle of water with the Windsor insignia, a gold-wrapped chocolate coin, shortbread for snacking, and a discount coupon to the Windsor Castle gift shop.

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, who covered the royal wedding for Today, were able to receive their very own gift bags. One guest gushed that the gift bags were a nice touch for wedding attendees.

“The wedding was fabulous. The really nice touch was the goodie bag everyone was given together with a copy of the service.”

What's in a #royalwedding goodie bag? Shortbread, water, a wedding magnet, and a coupon: https://t.co/K69fvHuRUR — E! News (@enews) May 19, 2018

One couple who attended the wedding decided to auction off both of their gift bags on eBay to the highest bidder. The starting bid is $4,042.35 for both bags, and the person is willing to ship the bags to the United States for $26.95.

In the listing, the seller indicates that this will be the last royal wedding for a generation, and if you win this auction, you can own a piece of history. In addition to the goodies, each bag contains a note saying thank you for attending the wedding.