‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday, May 22: Jack’s Terrified, Mariah’s Shocked, & Hilary’s Panicked

Mariah asked Nick and Sharon why this time is any different.

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, May 21, reveals that things don’t go the way anybody in Genoa City expected, and that’s not too much of a surprise given the way everybody is acting.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Billy (Jason Thompson) read Neil (Kristoff St. John) the riot act for leaving their brother Jack (Peter Bergman) alone at the Abbott cabin. Jack was in a lousy place contemplating falling off the wagon and succumbing to his pill addiction once more. Neil gave them good advice and let them know that it has to be Jack’s decision to take or not to take the pills. Of course, they didn’t listen to their wise friend. Instead, they rushed off willy-nilly to rescue Jack.

After that nightmare Jack had where Dina (Marla Adams) revealed that Victor (Eric Braeden) is really his father instead of John Abbott, Jack just might need some type of rescue but probably not in the form of his brother and sister. Instead, Jack used his ever-handy pills to spell out “No,” and he split from the cabin before a harried Ashley and Billy arrived. Foiled again.

They rushed home, and to their surprise, they found Jack there acting as if nothing had happened. Wait, what? In fact, Jack informed them he’d see them at work at Jabot tomorrow. Did he take some of those pills he used to spell “no?”

Speaking of surprised, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) experienced one when she walked in on Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case). Oh boy, they told her they’re back together… again. She actually wasn’t too surprised about that — just about the fact that they didn’t have their door locked. Mariah did, however, ask a pertinent question about why they thought this time would end up any differently than all the other times they’d tried and failed. Ultimately, that led to a meaningful conversation between Nick and Sharon where they decided the difference was they are different now. If they say so…

Meanwhile, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) was beside herself trying to book a guest for her upcoming show. Talk about waiting until the last minute. However, Devon had it handled. He took steps to not only help his hopeful baby momma to be but also his nephew, Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) and Hilary’s teenaged protegee Shauna (Camryn Hamm).

