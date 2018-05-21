Brooke Shields Looks Red Hot In Bikini At Age 52

The Pretty Baby is middle aged.

Model-actress Brooke Shields may be 52, but she can still turn heads in a bikini, as illustrated in a Daily Mail feature today.

Shields was photographed for an ad campaign for Swimsuit For All, an online retailer for women’s swimwear, specializing in sizes four and up. According to Healthy Celeb, Shields is a size four and six feet tall.

She was shot in a bright red bikini with matching lipstick. But the most important component in the equation was her abs. The middle-aged, mother of three maintains a 27-inch waist, according to the celebrity statistic site.

For her young life, Shields had a different priority when it came to beauty.

“What’s odd is that it used to just primarily be my face, and the emphasis was never really on my body, she told Health magazine in January. “I always had body doubles in movies, so I didn’t have any stress, because I knew I was gonna get some gorgeous-looking body to be my double. Since I’ve turned 50, there’s been more focus on my body than ever,” she said.

Shields was born in 1965 and began modeling right away. In 1978, at age 12, she landed the title role in the Louis Malle film Pretty Baby, playing a child prostitute in New Orleans in the early 20th century. The movie was controversial in its time, not only because of the subject matter, but Shields also appeared topless.

She continued to model into her teens starred in several dramas in the 1980s, including The Blue Lagoon (1980) and Franco Zeffirelli’s Endless Love (1981). Her nude scenes in The Blue Lagoon were shot with a body double.

Perhaps her most famous modeling work was the “Nothing-comes-between-me-and-my-Calvins” ad she did for Calvin Klein jeans.

In more recent years, Shields has been seen on TV, with parts on Suddenly Susan, Lipstick Jungle, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as well as voicing a character on the animated series, Mr. Pickles.

Another model, Ashley Graham, also posed in a white, one-piece bathing suit. At 3o, Graham is much younger than Shields but represents a body type that didn’t exist in the fashion industry during Shield’s heyday. Graham is a plus-sized model.

Shields always felt the modeling industry never celebrated athletic bodies, only skinny ones, and considered herself as athletic. However, she’s happy that society is embracing more body types these days.

The fashion industry appears to be doing that as well, and having Shields and Graham in the same photoshoot illustrates that embrace.