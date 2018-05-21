‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brady Is Shocked To See Theresa, Stefan Threatens Abigail

Days of our Lives spoilers for the beginning of the week reveal that some major drama is about to hit Salem. Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley) is officially back in town and she’ll come face to face with her former love, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf).

According to Soap Hub, Brady will be “shocked” when he sees Theresa for the first time. As many Days of our Lives fans will remember, Theresa left Brady and their son, Tate, behind in hopes of keeping him safe from Matteo. However, Theresa couldn’t tell Brady the truth about why she was leaving Salem, so she made up a terrible lie and told him she no longer wanted to be a mother and a wife. Brady was crushed, but he is about to find out the shocking truth behind Theresa’s departure, and Xander and Victor will likely be there to back up her story.

Theresa’s return now leaves Brady with a very difficult decision. Will he try to rekindle his romance with the mother of his child, or will he choose to stay with his new fiance, Eve (Kassie DePaiva), who also happens to be Theresa’s older sister?

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives fans will continue to see Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) and Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Marci Miller) face off. Abby has finally learned the truth about what happened between Stefan and her alter-ego, Gabby, and she’s not happy. While Abby’s husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) claims that his brother raped his wife by not getting consent from her for his intimate moment with Gabby, Stefan will cover all of his bases.

The latest DOOL spoilers suggest that Stefan will threaten Abigail with Chad’s freedom. While Stefan has gotten legal immunity for the crime of locking away Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), he could possibly still face rape charges if Abigail decides to pursue them.

In the latest #DAYS, Stefan and Kate face off.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/cEdDuEuZld — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 17, 2018

However, Abby’s husband Chad is also in a legal bind. When Chad found Stefan and Abby in bed together he beat Stefan to a pulp causing serious injuries. It seems that Stefan will now hang those charges over Abigail’s head to save himself.