Meghan Markle’s Half-Sister Accuses Markle’s Mother, Doria Ragland, Of ‘Cashing In’ On The Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle's half-sister previously called Doria Ragland "the maid" because of her race.

Samantha Markle — Meghan Markle’s half-sister, and a product of the Duchess of Sussex’s father’s first marriage — is not a fan of her royal sibling, to say the least. After reportedly demanding a five-figure salary to “report on” the royal wedding — the same royal wedding she wasn’t invited to — and calling her sister “Princess Pushy,” she’s now directing her vitriol to Doria Ragland, Meghan’s mother.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Meghan Markle‘s mother — Doria Ragland — is now firmly in Samantha Markle’s cross-hairs. Samantha says that, when Ragland spoke exclusively to Oprah Winfrey after the royal wedding, she was “cashing in” on her daughter’s fame.

It bears stating that Samantha was the same woman who admitted to telling her father, Thomas Markle, to team up with the paparazzi to sell staged photos to the press. It also bears stating that Oprah Winfrey was invited to — and attended — the royal wedding, and Samantha was not. Finally, it also bears stating that Piers Morgan called Samantha Markle a “vulture” after she revealed on British breakfast television that she was writing a book in which she called her half-sister “Princess Pushy.”

Samantha Markle has earned a bit of a bad reputation after several of her tantrums in the media were made public. Samantha, 53, suffers from multiple sclerosis and uses a wheelchair, but her poor health condition hasn’t stopped her from taking to the press to call Meghan Markle “narcissistic” and “selfish.”

This is the first time, to date, that Samantha has taken aim at Meghan’s mother, but at the rate things are going, it probably won’t be the last.

In fact, Samantha is notorious for being so noxious that her own mother, Roslyn, has taken to the media to trash her daughter.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released three official photographs from their Wedding day. These photographs were taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at Windsor Castle, following the carriage procession. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/WBim9EkI4D — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 21, 2018

Roslyn, who was Thomas Markle’s first wife, said that Meghan didn’t disown her half-sister because of her disability — as Samantha claims — but because she’s a racist.

Roslyn said that when Thomas married Doria, she referred to Doria as “the maid” because she’s a black woman, and added that her daughter “is not a nice person.” (You don’t say.)

The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their Wedding. They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and those who watched on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world. pic.twitter.com/RSa9ukqxLF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 21, 2018

Meghan Markle has yet to comment on her half-sister’s continuing attacks on her and, now, her mother.