Darren Criss Begs Taylor Swift To Get Out Of His Way During Shawn Mendes Performance At BBMAs

Darren Criss and Taylor Swift are both seemingly Shawn Mendes super fans. The two entertainers both attended the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday night, and when Shawn took the stage they got a little too excited.

According to a May 21 report by Hollywood Life, Darren Criss was so excited to see Shawn Mendes perform, but his view was obstructed in a major way when Taylor Swift, who was seated in front of him, stood up to dance and sing along to Shawn’s hit song, “In My Blood.” Luckily for fans, Darren recorded the entire thing and the video has been making the rounds online.

In the hilarious clip, Darren Criss is seen sitting in his seat at the Billboard Music Awards while Shawn Mendes is on stage singing. However, all he can see is Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello in front of him dancing and singing along.

“Uh, miss?” Criss says. “Excuse me, miss? Miss, I can’t see. I’m trying to watch Shawn Mendes,” he continues in the hilarious video before seemingly giving up and singing along to the chorus of the song himself.

As many Taylor Swift fans know, the singer is known for her award show dance moves. She is often in the front row dancing and singing as if she’s at a concert, and fans have come to love when the camera pans over to her during other artists’ performances. Taylor has proven herself to be the ultimate super fan of music, and Darren Criss knew there was nothing he could do to stop Taylor from busting a move while her good friend Shawn Mendes was on stage. So, The Assassination of Gianni Versace star decided to laugh it off and post the comical clip to his Instagram page.

Taylor Swift had a huge night herself, and took home the awards for Top Female Artist and Top Selling Album. Swift wore a gorgeous pink Versace gown with a thigh-high slit and silver embellishments. While Darren Criss didn’t perform on stage during the BBMAs, he will soon be heading out on tour with his former Glee co-star, Lea Michele, where they will be singing songs from the fan favorite show.