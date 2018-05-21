Tia Mowry Keeps It Real With Post-Baby Body Photo 2 Weeks After Giving Birth

"I actually look like I’m 4 months pregnant and that is okay," Tia said two weeks after giving birth to her baby girl.

Tia Mowry is keeping it real for her fellow moms three weeks after giving birth to her second child. Per People, the actress – who welcomed her daughter with husband Cory Hardrict into the world on May 5 – shared a photo of her post-baby body on Instagram on May 19 and also shared an inspiring message in the caption about body confidence.

Sharing the photo of herself taken two weeks after the birth with her 5 million followers, Tia looked stunning as she donned a white shirt dress and pink heels. She told fans in the caption that she “still has a belly” following the birth of her baby girl but is “okay” with the fact that she hasn’t immediately sprung back into her pre-pregnancy shape.

“This is MY #postpartum. Two weeks in. Do I still have a belly yes. I actually look like I’m 4 months pregnant and that is OKAY,” Mowry wrote on the social media site, revealing that she wants to put an end to the myth that women should snap back into shape after giving birth.

“I wanted to shine a light on how our society creates false expectations after a woman gives birth. Ladies, it’s okay that our bodies are not PERFECT after our babies are born. Give your self time,” Tia continued in her inspirational message for other new moms. “Go at your own pace. Don’t allow people to put a time limit on YOUR body.”

Mowry, who is the twin sister of fellow actress and The Real co-host Tamera Mowry, then continued in her message to other moms, “You’ve just accomplished a miracle! #Love yourself, love your new body, embrace it.”

“[If] you want to make changes than that’s your desire and no one else’s,” she then added on the social media site, before signing off her post-baby body post, “Ps, #moms freaking rock! #fashion.”

Mowry has been very open about how her body has changed during her second pregnancy, which came around six years after she was first pregnant with her and Cory’s son, Cree Hardrict.

Tia Mowry and husband Cory Hardrict. Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

As Inquisitr reported earlier this year, the former Instant Mom actress proved that she was proud to show off her body while pregnant for the second time, even sharing multiple no make-up photos of herself sporting a bikini with her bare bump on display.

Atlanta Black Star reported that Tia was even viciously fat-shamed by trolls who called her out over her weight gain while she was expecting her second child.

However, as she proved with one of the pregnant bikini photos she shared with her fans earlier this year, Mowry was proud to embrace her curves and celebrated her changing body and growing middle.

“Embracing these curves and loving every bit of it! #pregnancy,” Mowry captioned one particularly stunning photo of herself flaunting her baby bump on Instagram prior to giving birth to her baby girl, per AOL.

Tia and Cory haven’t yet officially announced the name of their daughter to the world, though Essence confirmed that the couple welcomed their second child into the world on May 5.

“‘Feeling grateful and blessed as we welcome our little baby girl into the world!'” Tia wrote on Instagram while confirming the baby’s birth as she shared a snap of herself holding her newborn in the hospital. “Born May 5th at 10:29 am at 6 pounds and 4 Oz 19.8 inches. We are in heaven.”