Kailyn Lowry Reveals Her ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion Fight Was With Brittany DeJesus, Not Briana

The 'Teen Mom 2' star got into it with another DeJesus.

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is opening up about her big reunion brawl, and revealing that she actually got into a physical fight with Briana DeJesus’s sister, Brittany, and not her enemy Briana.

According to a May 20 report by Radar Online, Kailyn Lowry reveals that Briana DeJesus actually, “didn’t do anything” when it came to the physical part of the fight. The Teen Mom 2 star says that earlier in the day, she confronted Briana face-to-face and that the two went into a private room away from the cameras. Kail claims she had hoped to hash things out between them, but that Bri didn’t want to do so. Lowry says she told DeJesus to get up, and that she refused to fight it out.

“She wouldn’t get up and that was that,” Kailyn says.

However, when the girls took the stage to sit down with Teen Mom 2 reunion host Dr. Drew Pinsky, things got wild. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, both Briana DeJesus and her sister, Brittany, were yelling at Kailyn Lowry. However, the reports that Kail and Briana got physical are untrue. Lowry says it was actually Brittany who “ran up” behind her and pulled her hair.

“That was it,” Kailyn says of the on-stage brawl.

The situation between Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus has been boiling over for awhile. The two first began their feud when Briana started dating Kailyn’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. Twitter feuds, bitter words, and everything in between ensued between the co-stars. However, it didn’t stop when Javi and Briana split up in January.

If anything, the bad blood continued to spill in comments and tweets made by the Teen Mom 2 stars. Lowry even predicted that she may get into a physical fight with one of her co-stars during the reunion, which could have been one of the reasons Jenelle Evans decided to stay at home instead of attending the filming.

Meanwhile, Kailyn Lowry’s co-star, Chelsea Houska, was said to be very upset by the fact that she was in the middle of the physical altercation. Houska, who is currently pregnant with her third child, was reportedly so furious about the on-set fight that she left the stage and refused to continuing filming the reunion due to feeling unsafe.