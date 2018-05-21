‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ Star Tammy Rivera Speaks Out About Race-Shaming On Social Media

Tammy Rivera speaks out on race-shaming and says all women must support one another.

In the wake of the Cardi B-Azealia Banks beef, Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star, Tammy Rivera spoke out about race-shaming on social media.

There are also turbulent relationships within the Love & Hip Hop cast as well. Masika Kalysha and Alexis Skyy have been bickering on social media for quite some time now. The women have even made remarks on one another’s parenting skills, according to VH1.

“This s*** getting real bad everyday on social media all you see is US calling each other FAT, UGLY, BIG NOSE, DUMB, H***, BLACK (as if that’s an insult).. I too am guilty of putting down another woman of color in retaliation of a “clap back” I’M SORRY!! You don’t see other races going around calling each other becky’s, flat a****, pale face hey look at the white cracker b****.. ( I’m not trying to be funny or offensive) but Words hurt we are all human no matter who we are! I LOVE MY SISTERS, WE ALL NEED TO DO BETTER!”

After launching a swimsuit line in 2015, Tammy Rivera decided to pursue her dream of having a successful career in the music industry.

Tammy has always placed family first and had put her music career on the shelf in an effort to make her family a priority.

Rivera has released her first single, “All These Kisses,” which is a love letter to her husband, Waka Flaka Flame. The R&B song was produced by Rico Love and was released independently. Many were shocked when the single achieved platinum status by the end of the year. Tammy scored platinum success without the help of her rapper husband.

“I didn’t know she was even recording… She didn’t tell me until she had already been in the studio and recorded some stuff.”

Rivera encouraged others to use her as an example when following their dreams.

Tammy and Flaka have been together for just over eight years, but just celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in January.

The feud between Cardi B and Azealia Banks seemingly began when Banks called Cardi B an “illiterate, untalented rat” who could be considered a “caricature of a black woman” during a radio interview on The Breakfast Club, according to Billboard.

Banks told The Breakfast Club radio show’s hosts that the conversation surrounding black women’s culture was at its’ peak following the release of Beyonce’s 2016 album, Lemonade.

“Two years ago, the conversation surrounding black women’s culture was really reaching an all-time high…There was just this really, really, really intelligent conversation going on nationally and then everything just kind of changed and then it was like Cardi B.”

Cardi B fired back at the fellow rapper and defended herself in an Instagram comment captured by The Shade Room and started off with, “I’m from the hood.”

“I speak how I speak. I am how I am. I did not choose to be famous — people choose me. People followed me on Instagram and the people gave me a platform to introduce my talent. I never asked to be an example or a role model. I don’t want to change my ways because I’m famous. That’s what I just mind my business.”

Cardi B continued and insulted Azealia by pointing out that Azealia bleaches her skin. Cardi said that she’s not going to apologize or kill herself because she is who she is.

The 25-year-old “Bodak Yellow” singer, who is expecting a daughter with her fiancé, Migos’ Offset, decided to delete her Instagram and make her Twitter account private after responding to Banks.