Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt Take Son Gunner Stone To Meet Taylor Swift

'The Hills' stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt took their infant son, Gunner Stone, to meet Taylor Swift during her 'Reputation' LA tour.

Taylor Swift performed in front of a crowd of 60,000 during her “Reputation” Stadium Tour, but also took the time to cuddle Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt‘s son, Gunner Stone, according to the Daily Mail. The 31-year-old new mom took to social media to share several photos of her 7-month-old son and hubby, Spencer Pratt, posing with Taylor Swift.

Taylor was donning a white dressing gown while cradling the baby.

“Thank you so much @taylorswiftfor taking time to see us! You are the sweetest, most amazing superstar!???? We Love you! And your mom is an angel too! God bless you! P.s. best concert EVER!???????? Also not photoshopped just a mom jumping in last min.”

Spencer and Heidi also got a chance to meet Swift’s mom.

“You are the sweetest, most amazing superstar! We Love you! And your mom is an angel too!”

Heidi was seen in the background happily jumping into the photo at the last minute. Heidi and Spencer also uploaded pics of the event to Gunner’s Instagram account.

Heidi added the caption, “First crush,” with a heart emoji.

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood stars Ray-J and Princess Love will prepare for their baby in a two-hour VH1 special, according to TMZ. The 37-year-old singer and the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star will get some crucial parenting tips from Spencer and Heidi Pratt, according to the Daily Mail.

The couples have already begun filming and the series is set to air later this summer.

Spencer, Ray-J, and his manager sat down to discuss the ups and downs of fatherhood in one clip.

“We’ve just got six months and let me tell you. It’s the craziest thing in the world.”

The convo then changed to what alcohol is best for fathers to drink. Ray-J suggested a small shot, to which Spencer promptly agreed.

“Maybe like a little shot? A little Tequila shot.”

Spencer Pratt recently opened up about life as a dad.

“My son Gunner definitely takes after Heidi because he comes off genuinely sweet. He just seems like the sweetest little baby… He’s always smiling. I feel like I would be a grumpy baby.”

Spencer and Heidi’s son, Gunner Stone, may be a well-tempered baby, but the former reality star did have some interesting moments that he shared with Ray-J.

“I would say the first time my son peed all over me and it was just really hot. I was adjusting to being urinated on, so that was like, ‘Oh, there’s hot pee all over me,’ and I kind of acted like a baby.”

Spencer and Heidi Pratt met while filming the hit the MTV reality series The Hills and became first-time parents when they welcomed their son, Gunner Stone, in October 2017.

Heidi Montag underwent ten cosmetic procedures in one day back in 2009. The former MTV reality star ultimately regretted the major decision. After giving birth to her son, Gunner Stone, Heidi barely recognizes the person she once was, who risked her “own life for vanity.”

As for her son, Heidi admits, “I just want him to enjoy his life, and not live in his parents’ mistakes or shadows.”

Since stepping out of the spotlight, Montag welcomed her son, Gunner, into the world. Montag reminisced about her life before giving birth to her son.