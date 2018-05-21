Nick Jonas already has plans for bachelor party even though a date hasn't been set yet.

Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner don’t have a wedding date yet, but that doesn’t mean a bachelor party can’t be planned.

While on the red carpet for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Nick Jonas told E! News he’s already got something in mind for his brother’s stag party. The singer let slip that the bash will be “respectful” but also, a lot of fun.

“It’s our bachelor party as much as it’s for him. It’s really for all of us,” Jonas said. “We got no plans yet, [but] it’s gonna be very respectful. We’re gonna have some fun. We have to! He’s gonna get married. It’s a big deal.”

The DNCE frontman and Turner began dating in December 2016 before announcing their engagement less than a year later. The pair were reportedly introduced by mutual friends and began dating quickly after. They regularly opened up about their romance to the press with Turner telling Marie Claire that she was “very happy” with the singer but confused as to why their relationship warranted so much attention.

“You do feel like you’re living in a fishbowl. It’s frustrating [that] it’s the most mundane things that make the news,” she said.

That didn’t stop the pair from gushing about their engagement on social media. The two stars posted the same photo on their Instagram accounts last October with captions that read, “I said yes,” and “She said yes.”

I said yes. A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

After their engagement became public, Nick Jonas bragged about his future sister-in-law telling Entertainment Tonight that his brother had found the “love of his life.” The two celebrated the happy news with an engagement party surrounded by family and friends, including Nick and Turner’s co-star Maisie Williams, who will reportedly serve as maid of honor during the nuptials. Sources close to the couple say that though their age difference was a concern in the beginning — Jonas is 28 while Turner is 21 — family member describe Turner as mature beyond her years and claim Jonas has never been with a girl like her.

While a wedding date has yet to be set, the couple has revealed that they’ll be waiting to get hitched until after Turner’s popular HBO series wraps in 2019. So not only do we have to wait for the end of Game of Thrones, we now also have to wait to see these two lovebirds walk down the aisle.