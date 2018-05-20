K-Pop Band BTS Just Shut Down The 2018 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

Fans are freaking out over the Korean boy group.

In case you didn’t know, K-Pop boy-band BTS is kind of a big deal.

The seven-member, South Korean pop group has a Guinness World Record and they’ve made Time’s “Most Influential” list, mostly because of their massive social media following. They’ve got 14 million followers on Twitter alone and last year, they were liked or retweeted half a billion times, edging out Justin Bieber and President Donald Trump to grab the title of most-talked-about celebrity on the platform.

So really, no one should be surprised when they completely shut down a red carpet, which is exactly what they did when they arrived at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. The group, which includes members V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, Jin, RM, and J-Hope, showed up to the awards show decked out in seven different Gucci suits, easily making them the best-dressed boy-band of the night.

The group is set to perform their new single, “Fake Love,” during the awards show, marking the first time they’ve ever played at the Billboard awards. It’s their second time attending the event and they’re nominated for Top Social Media Artist again this year — an award they won at last year’s show.

Of course, before their performance, the guys stepped out on the red carpet to show off their unique style and say hi to their legions of fans and Twitter couldn’t help but freak out over the group’s appearance.

Even DJ Khaled got in on the stanning.

The guys are expected to cause even more chaos during the show when they debut their new hit “Fake Love,” a record that scored the second-highest 24-hour debut for a music video on Youtube. The video pulled in approximately 41 million views on its first day, putting it just behind Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do.”

The group has slowly been gaining a following here in the states, performing for the first time at the American Music Awards late last year and earning some celebrity fans including actor Ansel Elgort. Their new album, Love Yourself: Tear, broke pre-sale records in South Korea and is already earning praise from critics. As successful as the guys are, especially on social media, the group revealed they’ve got a couple tricks up their sleeves when it comes to managing their massive following: No drunk tweets.