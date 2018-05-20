Tristan Thompson Reportedly Still Talking To His Mistress After Cheating Scandal

Lani Blair reportedly just wants to be friends with her former fling.

Tristan Thompson may not have learned his lesson after he was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian last month. The NBA player is still allegedly in contact with Lani Blair, one of the women he was unfaithful to Khloe with.

According to a report by In Touch Weekly Magazine, Tristan Thompson is still talking to Lani Blair behind Khloe Kardashian’s back. As many fans will remember, Thompson was busted cheating on Kardashian in early April when photos and video of him kissing and touching multiple other women surfaced online. The cheating scandal exploded just days before Khloe gave birth to the couple’s first child, daughter True.

Sources tell the outlet that Lani Blair still wants to be friends with Tristan Thompson despite all of the negative media attention she’s gotten due to the cheating scandal. Lani is said to still be in contact with Tristan, and even wants to head to his basketball games in Cleveland, wearing his jersey, in hopes of supporting him and the rest of the Cavaliers during the Eastern Conference Finals.

“They’re friends and she wants to be there for him in a friendship type of way,” the insider dished to the website.

To make matters worse, Lani Blair allegedly still has feelings for the NBA player. The insider claims that Lani is still “very much attracted” to Tristan but is willing to push aside her feelings out of respect for Khloe Kardashian and the family that she and Tristan Thompson have built together.

♠️ A post shared by Lani Blair (@laniblair) on Mar 5, 2018 at 2:56pm PST

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Blair allegedly recently called Khloe Kardashian in hopes of apologizing for the cheating scandal. Lani reportedly got Khloe’s number from Tristan and called her up. However, Kardashian didn’t want to hear anything she had to say and allegedly hung up on her. Lani then called back and left a message telling Khloe that she was sorry for everything and that she feels bad for her part in the cheating scandal.

It seems Tristan Thompson could have another scandal on his hands if he continues to be in contact with Lani Blair. Khloe Kardashian allegedly nearly left him the first time, and she may not give him a third chance to prove he can be faithful.