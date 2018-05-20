Khloe Kardashian Wants Baby True To Marry Into The Royal Family, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Khloe joked that True could have her own royal wedding.

Khloe Kardashian seemingly loved watching the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Saturday and even took to her Instagram story to document it. Now, the reality TV star allegedly wants her newborn daughter, True Thompson, to marry into Britain’s royal family as well.

According to a May 19 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian thought the royal wedding was so perfect and beautiful, and she joked that her baby girl, True, could have one of her own someday if she were to meet and marry Prince William and Kate Middleton’s adorable son, Prince George.

A source told the outlet that Khloe found Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s love story “incredibly inspirational” and was even joking that baby True could someday be a member of the royal family by marrying Prince George. However, she may have to “fight off North and Chicago,” Kim Kardashian’s little girls. “If Meghan can become a member of the royal family, then Khloe doesn’t see why her daughter can’t,” the source dished.

Of course, Khloe Kardashian’s daughter doesn’t have to marry Prince George to make her way into the royal family. Prince William and Kate Middleton recently welcomed their newest little bundle of joy in April, the same month True Thompson was born. Prince Louis is the same age as Kardashian’s daughter and could prove to be a better match for the little girl. However, it seems very unlikely that any of the Kardashians will be mixing with royalty in the future.

No member of the Kardashian family scored an invite to the royal wedding. However, there were plenty of celebrities in attendance such as Serena Williams, George Clooney and his wife Amal, Victoria and David Beckham, Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba, and Priyanka Chopra. It seems that the royal family might not watch American reality television.

As fans of the Kardashian/Jenner family know, many of the girls tend to gravitate towards athletes and singers. Khloe Kardashian has dated many NBA stars and rappers and is currently in a relationship with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson. Kim Kardashian has done much of the same and is now married to rapper Kanye West. Kendall Jenner is reportedly dating NBA star Blake Griffin, while Kylie Jenner just had a baby with rapper Travis Scott.