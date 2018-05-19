Cartoon Network Introduced A New ‘ThunderCats’ Series And The Internet Lost Its Collective Mind

An iconic cartoon from the '80s is coming back and people aren't too happy about it.

It’s just common for old movies or cartoons or TV shows to be remade for today’s audiences, but they aren’t always greeted with a great reception from old-school fans. Cartoon Network has decided to bring back the ’80s cartoon classic series called ThunderCats, but they’ve done it in a modernized way. Not only does it have an updated feel and theme about it, but the series looks completely different as well and the Internet really isn’t too happy about it.

When you mention the ThunderCats, fans of the cartoon will think of the villainous Mumm-Ra and the “ThunderCats HOOOOO” call of the hero known as Lion-O. The original series ran from 1985 to 1989 and there are many who still love to watch the dark action that made it so popular back in the day.

IGN reported that Cartoon Network wanted to capitalize on the popularity of that series and it is why they’re bringing ThunderCats Roar to TV sometime in 2019. On Friday, they revealed a first look at the new series and well, it wasn’t exactly what a lot of people were expecting.

Lion-O, Tygra, Panthro, Cheetara, Wilykat, and Wilykit are still lucky to be alive after their home of Thundera has been destroyed. Mumm-Ra is still the evil ruler of Third Earth. The two sides are still going to fight in a battle of good vs. evil, but it certainly won’t look or feel the same.

I love that I post a photo about ThunderCats Roar, which looks like a ThunderCats version of Teen Titans GO!, and already two dudes are angry and upset by it. pic.twitter.com/scJ3eI6DmT — Bill Posters (@Aqualec) May 19, 2018

Obviously, it’s a very different style of animation and it certainly isn’t going to be as dark or serious as the original ThunderCats. The thing is that many on Twitter and other forms of social media weren’t quite sure if this was something to take seriously or if it was a joke.

This isn’t a work of parody, this is a Thundercats series that is airing on Cartoon Network in 2019 pic.twitter.com/JHkozE5ut9 — IMP (@ThievinIMP) May 18, 2018

As soon as many realized that this was a real thing from Cartoon Network, they began doing a bit of comparison to the original series and even the 2011 reboot.

Let’s look at some posters for the Thundercats series. First we have one for the original 80’s series with a classic art style. Next is the reboot from 2011 with detailed anime inspired artwork. Then…we have Thundercats Roar. pic.twitter.com/dzCwfAqyEP — Alex (@Ragnarooke) May 18, 2018

Others on Twitter simply weren’t sure what to think about this at all.

When I saw the new Thundercats Roar poster I thought it was a bad joke, even a fan made. Why is CN so desperate in ruining my childhood? — Non Thai Guy|| “The Story of Light” (@NorJeGI) May 18, 2018

I know what your thinking this show isn’t for your Generation! While no offence but why doesn’t my gen get cartoons to? We want shows for us to and I loved the new Thunder Cats show that got cancelled but I don’t want it replaced by this new trend. #ThunderCatsRoar could be more — Micheal Fraser (@5StarWildCard) May 19, 2018

There are those who are in support of the new ThunderCats Roar series, though, and they are willing to at least give it a shot.

I didnt realize till I head it, the “roar” for these Thundercats sounds very much like the “go” for the Teen Titans.

and why wouldn’t they? The Titans go are about to have a theaters movie! obviously it works despite the fans hate — Sebastian Piriz (@SebastianPiriz) May 19, 2018

My son is super excited about the #ThunderCatsRoar and also loves watching the 80s #Thundercats with me and that’s how the world is supposed to work. You can like two things. — John Caden (@JohnCaden64) May 19, 2018

ThunderCats Roar isn’t going to make its official debut until sometime in 2019 on Cartoon Network, but it has certainly drawn a lot of attention already. The majority of the old-school fans don’t seem to know what to think about it and are fully prepared to dismiss it before it even premieres. Younger viewers may not even know that there was an original ThunderCats from the ’80s, but there is bound to be someone that reminds them of the classic.