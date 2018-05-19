‘Bachelor’ Couple Sean and Catherine Lowe Welcome Another Little Guy To Their Family

Another Bachelor baby has arrived in the Lowe household.

Congratulations are in order for Bachelor couple Sean and Catherine Lowe. They just added another little boy to their growing family. Isaiah Hendrix was born on Friday, May 18. He joins big brother Samuel, who will have his second birthday in July. Mom is doing well and daddy is proud as can be, as seen on Twitter and in an Instagram photo that they both sent out right after the baby arrived.

Sean sent a sweet snapshot of him holding his newborn son at the hospital. He said that he is thankful and very appreciative of all the love and support. Catherine doesn’t look like she went through any kind of labor at all. The mom-of-two is seen in the photo holding her second-born looking fresh as a daisy. Bachelor fans will be anxiously waiting for a photo of Isaiah with big brother Samuel soon.

Just yesterday, Catherine showed off her big baby bump while wearing all black workout duds. She has been snapping pictures all throughout her pregnancy wearing the same outfit. The 32-year-old mom has been keeping herself healthy by taking frequent trips to the gym. It shows in how well she bounces back after having her babies.

This Bachelor couple met when Sean Lowe went looking for love on season 17 of the ABC reality show. He and Catherine married a few months after their on-air engagement. Two kids later, they are still living a fairy tale life. They are one of the few couples who has made their relationship work as a part of Bachelor nation.

Meet my boy Isaiah Hendrix. Thank you Lord. And thank you to everyone who has wished mama and baby well. pic.twitter.com/oNB4Md351Z — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) May 18, 2018

Sean is a frequent Twitter flyer. He featured his wife and son in his hilarious conversation feeds. He also loves his family and shares plenty of photos of them with fans. During the airing of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, the dad-of-two gives his interesting input as well.

More details will soon follow on how the birth of baby Isaiah went. Sean is sure to give his insight into the arrival of his second child. Samuel looks like a mini Sean with his blond hair. Will this new baby have dark hair like his mama? It’s hard to tell with the newborn pictures just yet.

Congratulations to Sean and Catherine, and big brother Samuel, too.