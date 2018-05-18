Miranda Lambert Reportedly Demands Boyfriend Evan Felker Quit Speaking To Estranged Wife

Miranda Lambert is reportedly calling the shots in the relationship.

Miranda Lambert is allegedly demanding that her new boyfriend, Evan Felker, stop all communication with his estranged wife, Staci Felker, as the rumors of the country music singer being a homewrecker continue online.

According to a May 17 report by Radar Online, Miranda Lambert is ordering Evan Felker to end all communication with his wife, Staci. The news comes just one day after it was reported that Evan had filed a motion to end his marriage to Staci as soon as possible.

Sources tell the website that Miranda Lambert is calling all the shots when it comes to her relationship with Evan Felker and is “making sure everything is in his best interest.” The insider added that Evan hasn’t even spoken a word to Staci since the news of his relationship with Miranda went public.

Both Evan and Staci filed for divorce back in February, the same month that Evan’s band, Turnpike Troubadours, began touring with Miranda Lambert on her “Livin’ Like Hippies” tour. At the time, Lambert was still with her boyfriend of two years, singer Anderson East. Rumors that Miranda and Evan cheated on their significant others began to circulate after their relationship was revealed in April.

The insider says that Evan Felker basically “disappeared” on his wife, and that is likely because Miranda Lambert has “very little tolerance” for Evan speaking to Staci about anything. The source claims that Evan and Staci were best friends for five years before their nasty split and that Felker had been feeling “remorseful” for his alleged infidelity with Miranda.

Meanwhile, Staci Felker has chosen to stay quiet about her divorce from Evan and his alleged affair with Miranda Lambert. However, the same is not true for one of her friends. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a member of Staci’s inner circle took to her Instagram story to slam Miranda after the news of her relationship with Evan became public.

The friend revealed that she had found out the whole story about Miranda Lambert and Evan Felker straight from Staci and that it was “crazy,” calling her friend a “champ” for dealing with the scandal in such a stand-up way. However, as for her thoughts on Lambert, she didn’t hold back, calling her the “biggest piece of s— on the face of the planet,” adding, “Miranda, if you’re out there, just know that someone hates you.”