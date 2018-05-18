Kim Kardashian Warns Sister Khloe Not To Get Pregnant Again, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Kim is reportedly telling Khloe not to have more kids with Tristan.

Kim Kardashian is issuing a warning to Khloe Kardashian. Kim is reportedly telling her younger sister that she should take every precaution in order to prevent getting pregnant again by Tristan Thompson.

According to a May 17 report by Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian doesn’t think Khloe Kardashian should rush into having any more children with boyfriend Tristan Thompson due to his recent cheating scandal.

As many fans already know, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe when photos and video of him kissing and touching other women were leaked online only hours before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson. The scandal has rocked the entire family, who reportedly wanted Khloe to return home to L.A. after the baby’s birth. However, she decided to stick by her man, and now Kim is allegedly dishing out some harsh advice.

Sources tell the outlet that Kim Kardashian knows how happy Khloe has been since giving birth to baby True. Khloe struggled with infertility in the past and has always wanted to become a mother. However, Kim doesn’t want that joy to cloud her judgment, as she fears her younger sister could rush into having more children.

With great love… ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 21, 2018 at 8:38am PST

Kim Kardashian reportedly has “zero trust” in Tristan Thompson’s ability to “remain faithful.” The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is said to be telling Khloe that she believes he’ll cheat on her again, and if the couple have another baby before Tristan gets a chance to prove he’s either changed his ways or reverted back to his nasty cheating habit, it will be a “huge mistake” for Khloe.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian has made the rounds on daytime television to talk about the family’s latest goings-on and has even spoken out about Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal. Kim told Ellen DeGeneres that the entire situation with Tristan and Khloe is “sad” and “so f—ed up,” comments, which she later revealed to Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, got her blocked on social media by Tristan.

However, neither Khloe Kardashian nor Tristan Thompson has spoken out on the shocking cheating scandal, as they continue to remain quiet on their relationship following the birth of their daughter.