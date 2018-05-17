‘Rock Your Body’ To The First Backstreet Boys Music Video In 5 Years

The Boys are back and currently working on their 10th studio album.

Oh my God they’re back again!

If you were a teenager growing up in the ’90s and you were a huge fan of the Backstreet Boys, then get ready to “throw your hands up in the air” because your Boys are back! On Thursday, the all-male group released their new music video for their new single, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”, and it’s exactly what you would expect and then some. It’s got a catchy beat with heartfelt lyrics and while the boys might be all grown up now, they prove that they can still bust a move with some smooth choreography.

The popular boy band hit the ground running when they debuted their first studio album, Backstreet Boys, in 1996 and “Quit Playing Games (with My Heart)” solidified them as not only mega pop-stars but as teenage heartthrobs as well. Whether you were team Nick, Brian, AJ, Kevin or Howie, the “We’ve Got It Goin’ On” singers really did have it “goin’ on”. So it’s no surprise that as they reached 25 years together last month, they would release a new song that will make you remember why you fell in love with them, to begin with.

“The minute we heard this song we knew it was special,” said Kevin. “Great verse, hook and melodies. Just makes you wanna listen over and over again,” he added. He’s not wrong! While the guys haven’t released new music in five years, they have been keeping busy with their Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life gig in Las Vegas, which has been so successful that it starts up again in July through November with 21 more shows.

The “I Want It That Way” singers have been keeping on top of social media all through the week leading up to midnight Thursday when the song and video were released. They shared their gratitude to their devoted fans as the song became No. 1 on iTunes.

We made it to number 1 baby!! Can’t thank you all enough for all the love and support. Feels so good to have new music in the world. Love you guys! #DONTGOBREAKINGMYHEART pic.twitter.com/MVV5IMKTmr — backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) May 17, 2018

The guys also revealed that they are currently working on their 10th studio album. “With the support of RCA and our contemporaries, we know we’ll be performing for fans, both old and new, for a really long time. It feels like we’re just getting started,” said band-mate AJ.

While most of your favorite boy bands from the ’90s and early 2000s have come and gone, it’s amazing to see that one of the all-time greatest boy bands in the world has remained strong as a group throughout the years.

You can check out the music video for “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” below.