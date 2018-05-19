All Of The Ways Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding Will Break Tradition

When Prince Harry announced his engagement to Suits actress Meghan Markle, everyone expected things to be different when it came to this latest royal couple, and that includes their wedding day.

With Markle hailing from America, being a self-described feminist, and exhibiting a keen eye for fashion, experts guessed that she’d have a firm hand in every detail to do with the big day. Prince Harry has his own reputation for being a bit of a rebel and a man of the people. Together, the pair has planned a beautiful ceremony that bucks tradition and convention in some unexpected ways, as reported by the Independent.

Here are just a few of the modern touches the couple is adding to their “I Dos.”

The Engagement Announcement

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement in November 2017, the couple sat down for a tell-all interview that gave fans a look inside their storybook romance. While the proposal itself was unconventional, the interview and how the couple behaved was just as interesting. Markle has been praised for her poise in front of the cameras, and their engagement announcement photo shoot was no different. Markle wore a short green dress that exposed her legs from the knee down — a break with the traditional stocking attire — and the pair was open in their affection for each other, displaying loving looks and quick touches as the paparazzi snapped away. A far cry from the more stiff interview his older brother, Prince William, gave when he got engaged to Kate Middleton.

The Wedding Cake

And so it begins ???? A post shared by Violet By Claire Ptak (@violetcakeslondon) on May 14, 2018 at 9:45pm PDT

Royal tradition dictates that the wedding cake be a beloved British treat — a fruitcake. It’s what Queen Elizabeth ate for her wedding and what Prince William and Kate Middleton snacked on for their nuptials. But for this new, more modern royal couple, a lighter fare was called for. Meghan and Harry have opted for a lemon, elderflower cake from Claire Ptak, the owner of the London bakery Violet Cakes. Meghan has known Ptak for years and trusts the baker to fashion a bold, bright tiered masterpiece for the big day.

The Guest List

Not only are dozens of celebrities expected to watch Meghan Markle walk down the aisle, the couple has also invited over 2,600 members of the public to enjoy their special moment. Both Meghan and Harry have stated they wanted to include the common people in their wedding, and they’ve made good on that promise by inviting thousands of people from all across the United Kingdom to the grounds of Windsor. A statement from Kensington Palace said the couple had asked that the people chosen would be from a broad range of backgrounds and ages, including young people who have shown strong leadership, and those who have served their communities.

The Venue

Dominic Lipinski / Getty Images

When you think of celebrity weddings, you think grad processions at the famous Westminster Abbey, a place where kings and queens were coronated and plenty of royals have tied the knot. For the soon-to-be-newlyweds, Westminster didn’t hold the same appeal as the cozier, more intimate setting of St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle. The church is where Prince Harry was baptized so it holds special significance for the pair.

The Date

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Ordinarily, royal weddings happen on weekdays so that the British people can be afforded a bank holiday — basically a day off. Unfortunately for those in the United Kingdom, this wedding will take place on a Saturday, meaning no extra vacation time.

The Speech

Jeremy Selwyn / Getty Images

It’s been rumored that the bride-to-be will break with tradition and give a speech at the reception. Normally the bride isn’t expected to publically address her guests, but Markle is more than comfortable speaking to a room full of people and has decided to take on the duty of a toast that would normally be reserved for the father of the bride.

The Dress

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release official engagement photos ahead of royal wedding https://t.co/mENpBcUCoO (Pic: @KensingtonRoyal) pic.twitter.com/W5AFSoRwFq — ABC News (@abcnews) December 21, 2017

Markle has already proven that her style is decidedly more relaxed and American in nature than that of the rest of the royal family, so fans are expecting her wedding gown to show a bit more skin, or at least, more of her form than Kate Middleton’s traditional lace dress did. Experts suspect that Markle may have tapped Ralph and Russo, the fashion line that created Markle’s stunning gown for her engagement photos, to craft the dress for her big day.