Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reportedly Consulted Fertility Doctors Before Royal Wedding

The couple reportedly want to start a family as soon as possible.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are said to be looking towards the future, and want to have a family very soon. However, with Markle approaching her 37 birthday, she allegedly wanted to make sure that children were an option for her going forward.

According to a May 17 report by Radar Online, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have already been to a fertility doctor and are hoping to get pregnant as soon as the Royal Wedding is over.

Sources tell the outlet that both Harry and Meghan know that the older they get the harder is may be to conceive a child, and the two are “keenly aware” of health complications that could come along during a pregnancy as the body ages.

Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle 36, have reportedly been seeing an array of doctors and specialists. They have allegedly consulted with nutritionists who have give their clients diet, exercise, and lifestyle advice created to help couples increase their chances of pregnancy. Meghan has even allegedly told Harry that she would consider IVF as a way to get pregnant if the couple were to have trouble conceiving naturally.

Prince Harry is the uncle to his brother Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children, George, Charlotte, and newborn Louis, and reportedly has an understanding of what it will be like to be a parent. Middleton, who is the same age as Meghan Markle, gave birth to the couple’s youngest child just last month.

In the past, Prince Harry has revealed that he is a godfather to multiple children. Meghan also spoke out about having children before confirming her relationship with Harry. The former Suits actress says that she “can’t wait to start a family,” but that it would have to happen in “due time.”

Since announcing their engagement, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dodging pregnancy rumors. When it was announced that the couple would be delaying their honeymoon after this week’s Royal Wedding, the speculation grew stronger that Meghan may already be carrying the next Royal Baby. So far, no confirmation on the pregnancy rumors has been revealed.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will get married at Windsor Castle on Saturday.