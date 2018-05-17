Kendall Jenner Reportedly In Car Crash At Cannes Film Festival

Kendall Jenner had a whirlwind -- and bumpy -- Cannes.

Kendall Jenner missed the red carpet at Naomi Campbell’s Cannes Fashion for Relief benefit for Times Up and Save The Children on Sunday because she experienced a car crash.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wasn’t injured in the accident, which involved her chauffeured car, according to a Page Six report. Ultimately, Campbell, Bella Hadid, Natalia Vodianova, and Winnie Harlow walked the runway for the event without Jenner.

However, Kendall didn’t end up missing the entire event. People reported that she showed up wearing a stunning low-cut silver sequin mini-dress, arriving in time for dinner. Her outfit looked an awful lot like a fancy men’s pullover sweater with sequins on it. She paired it with bare legs, black high heels, loose wavy hair, and natural looking makeup.

The model appeared to enjoy her time at the film festival, donning skin-baring looks throughout. Last Friday at the Chopard party, she skipped her bra when she wore a semi-sheer, sparkly dress. On Saturday, she appeared on the red carpet before Girls Of The Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil), wearing only nude panties underneath a sheer white, full-length tiered white gown.

She even took to Instagram to share her looks, which some fans may feel are risque captioning one sheer, braless look with “Oops.” While some people believe she may have forgotten her bra, Jenner has a history of going braless, and she’s even written about it on her website, saying that she doesn’t care what others think about her decision to ditch the brassiere.

Recently, Kendall, 22, discussed how she never reads the comments section in an article in Elle. With a family as much in the spotlight as the Kardashian/Jenner family, and with her having so many social media followers, it’s no surprise she tries to stay out of the fray when it comes to fan comments. Sometimes people can say incredibly cruel things online, and ultimately, the model is still a person despite a larger than life celebrity personality.

While she has a slew of nieces and nephews, it doesn’t look like Kendall is interested in settling down anytime soon. For now, it seems like she’s enjoying walking the red carpet and baring her assets artistically and fashionably. For now, she’s the cool aunt, and thankfully for her and her close-knit family, her accident last weekend was minor.