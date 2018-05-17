Gillian Anderson Picked For Lead Role In New Netflix Show, ‘Sex Education’

Production has already begun in the U.K.

Gillian Anderson has agreed to a deal that will make her the lead in the upcoming Netflix series Sex Education, a British coming-of-age “dramedy” that’s already gaining buzz in the U.K., THR is reporting.

Production had already begun on Sex Education before Anderson was tapped to be the lead. The series will follow Otis Thompson (Asa Butterfield), an awkward high school virgin whose already-awkward life is made more complicated by the fact that his mother, Jean (Anderson), is a sex therapist.

“Surrounded by manuals, videos and tediously open conversations about sex, Otis is a reluctant expert on the subject.”

Armed with his comprehensive knowledge of sex, Otis opens up an underground sex clinic at his high school.

According to an earlier THR report, Otis’ partner-in-crime will be Maeve, described as a “whip-smart bad girl.” According to Radio Times, Maeve will be played by Emma Mackey.

Though only in the early stages of production, Sex Education is already garnering buzz across The Pond. That’s because its writing and production team includes the critically-acclaimed Jamie Campbell and Joel Wilson, who will share executive producer credits; and writer Laurie Nunn.

“We are delighted to bring Laurie Nunn’s brilliant creation to life with such a gifted team. Netflix is an exceptional partner and we are thrilled to go on this journey together.”

Meanwhile, you may recognize Butterfield if you’ve seen Hugo or Ender’s Game.

With Sex Education in her future, Gillian now embarks on a new phase of her career that has been marked by controversy of late. After becoming a household name on The X-Files, most of Anderson’s later work involved secondary roles and miniseries work.

In 2016, Anderson and her original X-Files co-star, David Duchovny, re-teamed for a six-episode “event series” on Fox. The series garnered reviews that can most charitably be described as “mixed,” and though there was talk of a second season of the reboot, Anderson wanted no part of it, according to a January Vanity Fair report.

“I’ve said from the beginning this is it for me. I was a bit surprised by people’s [shocked] reaction to my announcement… because my understanding was that this was a single season.”

Meanwhile, Netflix has had mixed success importing overseas shows to an American audience. For example, the series Dark, described as a German version of Stranger Things, was well-received by critics and will be back for a second season, according to The Express.

Sex Education is set to debut on Netflix in 2019, although it’s not clear when, specifically.