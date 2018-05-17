Americans will be getting up early to catch all of the festivities.

Kensington Palace has announced the timeline for the royal wedding on May 19, so that royal-watchers in other time zones can make their own plans to be a part of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s big day. The day will start with the procession down the long driveway to St. George’s Chapel where the wedding party and guests will arrive.

The ceremony at St. George’s Chapel will begin at noon London time, which is 6 a.m. EST, but the procession, arrivals, and commentary will start in the United States at 4 a.m. EST on various channels. If you wish to catch the arrival of the bride and groom at the chapel, it’s safest to tune in at the beginning.

The ceremony will start promptly at noon, London time, says Kensington Palace, and the service will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Archbishop of Canterbury, The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby will lead as Meghan and Harry exchange their wedding vows in front of 600 guests seated in the church, and likely billions watching on television.

After the bride and groom exchange their vows, the wedding party will exit St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Kensington Palace says that the next scheduled event will be at 1 p.m. London time (7 a.m. EST) when the newly wedded couple will take a carriage ride around the town of Windsor in an effort to allow the public to celebrate along with Meghan and Harry. The carriage will essentially make a loop around Windsor, returning to the property.

“Their carriage will leave Windsor Castle via Castle Hill and process along the High Street and through Windsor Town, returning to Windsor Castle via the Long Walk.”

After the ride around town, the couple will return to Windsor Castle for a reception with their invited guests and members of the congregation. Later in the evening, Prince Charles will throw a private party for close friends and family which will not be televised.

While watching the royal nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, you can toast them with the same bubbly that is expected to be served at the receptions. Chapel Down is a British vintner that provided the sparkling beverages for the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, and they also poured their wine at Queen Elizabeth’s Diamond Jubilee.

But when a rep from Chapel Down was asked if they were providing the bubbly for Meghan and Harry’s big day, they demurred.

“I’m afraid I’m simply not in a position to confirm or deny! What I can say is we were thrilled by the news of their engagement and we sent the happy couple a magnum of Chapel Down to aid the celebrations.”