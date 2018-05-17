Meghan Markle’s Father ‘Never Intended’ To Steal Spotlight Away From The Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, has made headlines multiple times in the days leading up to the Royal Wedding. However, he reportedly never meant to overshadow his daughter’s big day.

According to a May 17 report by Entertainment Tonight, Thomas Markle is upset about the amount of media attention he has been getting, and never intended to steal the spotlight from his famous daughter so close to her wedding day.

The insider reveals that Meghan Markle’s father lives a very “low key” life in Mexico, where he loves to be, and is a “quiet, humble man.” Although Thomas has spoken to media outlets about the Royal Wedding and his recent health crisis, he never envisioned the media attention he has been receiving “getting to this kind of level.”

As many fans already know, Thomas revealed earlier this week that he would not be attending the Royal Wedding to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle. The news came after it was revealed that Thomas had staged paparazzi photos, and didn’t want to embarrass his daughter any further. However, Mr. Markle had a change of heart and decided that he didn’t want to miss his daughter’s wedding.

Sadly, his plans were changed again after he began to have chest pains and was taken to the hospital. Since Thomas had recently suffered a heart attack, doctors revealed that he needed surgery and would not be able to travel to the UK for the Meghan and Harry’s Royal Wedding.

Insiders reveal that Thomas Markle has been having a very emotionally difficult time over the past few days, saying that the entire ordeal has been “a real burden on him.” The sources goes on to add that Thomas loves his daughter very much and is “beyond proud” of her.

A royal source has told the the website that Kensington Palace has been offering support to Meghan Markle’s father since the day she and Prince Harry got engaged in hopes of helping him deal with the overabundance of media attention. However, Thomas continues to speak with outlets such as TMZ about the Royal Wedding and his health issues.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to get married on Saturday at Windsor Castle.