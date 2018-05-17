New Documentary Claims Whitney Houston Was Molested By Dee Dee Warwick

Whitney Houston lead a troubled life, and it was worse than everyone thought.

Whitney Houston was a beautiful, talented, and legendary singer-songwriter. But, as a new documentary that just premiered at Cannes suggests, she was just as troubled as she was talented, and there are a number of heartbreaking reasons why.

According to Page Six, the new Whitney Houston documentary — titled, simply, Whitney — alleges that the “How Will I Know” singer was molested by her cousin, Dee Dee Warwick, the daughter of legendary singer Dionne Warwick.

This explosive claim was made by Houston’s longtime assistant, Mary Jones, and substantiated by Houston’s brother, Gary Garland-Houston. Garland-Houston says that he was molested by a “female family member” from the ages of 7 to 9, and he alleges that his sister was abused, as well.

Dee Dee Warwick is unable to comment on these claims, as she passed away in 2008. Warwick was 18 years older than Whitney. However, according to Jones, she abused Whitney while Whitney’s mother, the gospel singer Cissy Houston, was on tour.

The new documentary, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on May 17, was made with the cooperation of the Houston family. It was produced by Kevin Macdonald, a Scottish film director who previously made the award-winning film The Last King of Scotland, and the official Bob Marley documentary, Marley.

But Jones’ revelations about the alleged molestation didn’t stop there. According to her, Whitney Houston’s molestation by Dee Dee Warwick led her to not only question her own sexuality but led to her ultimately-fatal late-in-life drug problems.

Rumors about Houston’s sexuality have swirled around the singer for years. Many, in fact, alleged that she was more than “just friends” with her former assistant and best friend, Robyn Crawford, and was in fact carrying on an affair with her throughout most of her career.

Robyn has never confirmed or denied the allegations about her relationship with the “I Will Always Love You” singer, but their friendship did abruptly end shortly before Houston’s death.

Dee Dee Warwick, while not as successful as her cousin, was a singer in her own right: she was twice nominated for a Grammy Award, and sang backup for Wilson Pickett, Aretha Franklin and others.

The Whitney Houston documentary, Whitney, is set to hit theaters on July 7.