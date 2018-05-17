Miranda Lambert’s Boyfriend Evan Felker Wants To End His Marriage Quickly, Reports ‘Radar’

Evan Felker allegedly files motion in hopes of speeding up his divorce.

Miranda Lambert’s boyfriend, Evan Felker, reportedly wants to end his marriage to wife Staci Nelson-Felker as quickly as he can, and has filed a motion to do so.

According to a May 16 report by Radar Online, Evan Felker, filed a motion with the court on Tuesday, in hopes of ending his marriage as fast as possible. The motion comes just weeks after Miranda Lambert was called a homewrecker when Evan was accused of cheating on his wife, Staci.

Although Staci Felker filed for divorce back in February days after her husband also filed, it was only recently revealed that Evan Felker and Miranda Lambert were an item, leading to much speculation about them cheating on their significant others. Evan is rumored to have been unfaithful to his wife, while Miranda allegedly cheated on her then-boyfriend, country singer Anderson East.

Sources tell the outlet that Staci Felker has wanted out of her marriage “for months,” adding that Evan Felker is the one who “disappeared and changed his phone number.” The couple had planned to end their marriage quietly before news of Evan’s involvement with Miranda Lambert made headlines. Staci alleged that Evan had abandoned her in her divorce filing, but he has denied the claims.

Evan Felker is the lead singer of the band Turnpike Troubadours. The group went on tour with Miranda Lambert during her recent Livin’ Like Hippies tour in February, the same month he filed for divorce.

An insider claims that Evan wants a quick divorce from Staci so that he can focus on his relationship with Miranda. The source claims that Felker and Lambert are “in love,” but some damage has been done to Miranda’s reputation since the relationship was made public. Staci and her close friend both spoke out about Evan Felker’s infidelity with Miranda Lambert, and the singer’s ex-husband, Blake Shelton, even reportedly took a dig at her online.

Shelton wrote a timely tweet about Karma during the Miranda Lambert drama that seemed to hint that the speculation of her cheating on him with Anderson East were true. Fans immediately began to call out Miranda online, but both she and Evan Felker have stayed mum on the rumors.