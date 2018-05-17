Jill Duggar Slammed For Messy Home After Sharing Photo On Instagram

Jill Duggar is under fire once again. Sharing photos of her life has brought out heavy criticism, especially among haters of the family. Duggar has been slammed for everything from her parenting choices to her housekeeping skills. One of her latest shares has caused critics to say some pretty ugly things to the former reality star.

Without Counting On, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard rely solely on social media and their blog to keep fans updated on their life. The couple is raising two sons, and sharing plenty of photos is something that is to be expected. According to In Touch Weekly, Jill Duggar has been slammed for revealing her messy house in photos. Some of the comments were incredibly brutal. Some of the couple’s supporters have fought back against the hatred stating that toys on the floor aren’t considered a mess, but the critics are not backing down. They have been following Duggar’s posts and commenting on them habitually.

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard. The two have been plagued with bad publicity. Dillard was fired from Counting On for his homophobic comments about a fellow TLC star which prompted one of Duggar’s cousins to speak out against the family. Their social media accounts are watched closely, allowing for plenty of negativity and mean-spirited comments. Fans of the family have come to defend Duggar, but the criticism isn’t going away.

Rumors have circulated that Jill Duggar is expecting her third child. Those have not been confirmed, but it isn’t unheard of for the siblings to announce big life events prior to a season beginning to drum up interest. Duggar has been sharing important milestones in her children’s lives, something that has garnered a lot of attention. She was the first Duggar daughter to welcome a child, and the pressure to have more has been heavy on her.

It appears that no matter what Jill Duggar shares, there will be someone who finds something wrong with the photo. The couple has not responded to the critics, which hasn’t been shocking. Fans are still interested in what happens in their lives despite them no longer being a part of Counting On.